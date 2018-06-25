Paradigm Talent Agency has promoted seven of their staff members in both Los Angeles and New York to agent. Six are in Los Angeles and one in New York. On the East Coast, the new talent agent is Jake Attermann. In Los Angeles, they are talent agents Joshua Finn, Q’Marth Ghaemi, Mary Izzo, talent and music agent Jeff Mangialardi, content agent Hilary Jacobs and motion picture literary agent Ethan Neale.

“These seven talented executives have demonstrated unwavering commitment to our clients and colleagues time and time again,” said Andrew Ruf, Co-Head of Talent, in making the announcement. “We have worked hard to build an environment where employees can flourish, and this group is a superb reflection of that ethos. We are delighted to promote them and look forward to their many contributions as agents.”

Attermann worked his way up from the Paradigm mailroom, becoming agent Sarah Fargo’s assistant in the talent department, and most recently served as the talent coordinator in New York.

Finn has worked with agent Jim Dempsey in the talent department and most recently served in the office of CEO Sam Gores. Ghaemi has worked with agent Alisa Adler in theTalent department and most recently served as the talent coordinator.

Izzo began her career assisting agent and Talent department co-head Andrew Ruf and most recently served as the talent coordinator. Mangialardi began his career working for agent Scott Melrose and most recently served as the coordinator in Music/Talent crossover.

Jacobs has worked closely with Ben Weiss, head of the Content group and currently helps create premium music content. Neale began his career in the mailroom and went on to assist agent Scott Henderson in the Motion Picture literary department, most recently serving as the department coordinator.