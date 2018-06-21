The Byrdes are back. Netflix released a first-look teaser announcing that the second season of Ozark starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney will return for your bingeing pleasure on August 31.

The 40-second teaser for the crime drama — watch it above — gives us flashes of the second season that features a voice-over of Linney’s Wendy saying, “We’ve done lots of things, things we said we would never do,” to which Bateman’s Marty replies, “People make choices, Wendy. Choices have consequences.” The show also stars Julia Garner and Season 2 newcomer Janet McTeer.

There are plenty of dark, foreboding moments and, well, some more dark, foreboding moments in the teaser before it finally ends with a gunshot and Wendy saying: “So that’s it? We go back in that house, we go to bed, wake up in the morning and we kiss the kids?”

Marty responds, “That’s exactly what we do.”

In the anticipated second season, the Byrde family continues to navigate the troubled money-laundering and drug cartel waters. With Del (Esai Morales) out, the crime syndicate sends its ruthless attorney Helen Pierce (McTeer) to town to shake things up just as the Byrdes finally are settling in. Marty and Wendy struggle to balance their family interests amid the escalating dangers presented by their partnerships with the power-hungry Snells, the cartel and their new deputy, Ruth Langmore (Garner), whose father Cade (Trevor Long) has been released from prison. The stakes are even higher than before — and the Byrdes soon realize they have to go all in before they can get out.

Watch the teaser above and check out the first-look pictures below.

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix