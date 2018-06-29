Outlander star Tom Brittney is joining PBS and ITV’s religious crime drama Grantchester – effectively replacing James Norton in the fourth season of the show.

Brittney, who recently starred in Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool, will join the show as Reverend Will Davenport, crime-solving partner to Robson Green’s Geordie Keating. It comes as Norton, who plays the charismatic, jazz-loving clergyman Sidney Chambers, will make his final appearance during the forthcoming season, which is set to air next year.

The series, which set in the 1950s in the English hamlet of Grantchester, is produced by Endemol Shine’s Kudos for ITV and PBS’ Masterpiece. It is distributed internationally by Endemol Shine International, which has sold it into 162 territories. It is exec produced by Diederick Santer, Emma Kingsman-Lloyd, Daisy Coulam and Rebecca Eaton and produced by Richard Cookson with Tim Fywell directing the first two episodes of season four.

Brittney said: “I am beyond excited. From the moment I heard about the role of Will Davenport, it was something I wanted more than anything. It’s a real honour to be joining such a wonderful series, with such a loyal fan base.”

Norton added, “As excited as I am to be filming a new series of Grantchester, it’s also heartbreaking to be saying goodbye to Sidney Chambers. I’ve loved this experience, and particularly working with such an extraordinary cast and crew. All the best to the fantastic Tom Brittney in his role as the new vicar. He is a wonderful addition to the Grantchester family.”

“A message to Masterpiece fans, as much as I know you’ll miss James Norton, I promise that you’ll love Tom Brittney,” said Eaton. “Just watch him go toe-to-toe with Robson Green’s character, the very skeptical Geordie … and watch him win him over.”

Santer added, “I’m delighted that Tom is joining the cast. He’s a hugely likeable and talented actor, and will make both a fine vicar of Grantchester and a great crime-solving partner for Geordie Keating.”