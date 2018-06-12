Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan have been regulars at San Diego Comic-Con almost since the beginning of the Starz time travel romance drama’s run, but now the duo are making their NYCC debut.

Just over a month before Season 4 of the series based on premieres on the premium cabler, the actors who play Claire Randell and Jamie Fraser will be taking the stage at the Big Apple fanboy and fangirl extravaganza for the very first time on October 6. Unlike the many times before they have walked out to the roaring fans at SDCC, it looks like Balfe and Heughan will not be joined by executive producer Ronald D. Moore in New York this fall. However, fellow Outlander cast members Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin will also be in attendance

Currently filming the fourth season of the series based on Diana Gabaldon best-selling novels, there is no word yet if Balfe and Heughan or Moore will be making the trek into the San Diego Convention Center next month – but never say, never, especially when it comes to Outlander.

As the fourth season, which draws from Gabaldon’s 1996 book Drums of Autumn, heads towards the small screen, fans at NYCC and beyond will have a lot more Outlander in their future as the Lionsgate-owned Starz gave the series a fifth and sixth season renewal last month. Which could mean a lot more Comic-Cons.

One of the most watched shows on Starz, Outlander is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Story Mining & Supply Company and Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television.