EXCLUSIVE: Ori Marmur has become a film executive at Netflix under Scott Stuber. Marmur had a long 15-year run alongside Neal Moritz at Original Film, and is an exec producer on the AMC series Preacher.

Netflix is growing its exec infrastructure to manage its booming film production slate. The streaming service has also made first look producing deals with Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless, Ian Bryce and Matt Reeves’ 6th & Idaho.

Marmur’s feature credits include The Maze, Passengers, Battle Los Angeles and The Green Hornet.