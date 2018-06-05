Netflix has unlocked a premiere date for the sixth season of Orange Is the New Black, the women’s-prison dramedy starring Taylor Schilling. The new episodes — taglined “Bye bye, Litchfield — it’s a whole new world!” — will go live on the streamer on Friday, July 27. Watch a teaser above.

Season 5 took place in real time over the course of three riot-filled days at Litchfield and ended with a number of the inmates — including Piper (Schilling), Crazy Eyes (two-time Emmy winner Uzo Aduba) and Red (Kate Mulgrew) — awaiting their fate as officers in full battle gear confront them. The Lionsgate-produced series’ large ensemble cast also includes Danielle Brooks, Selenis Leyva, Adrienne C. Moore, Laura Prepon, Natasha Lyonne and Nick Sandow.

Netflix signed series creator Jenji Kohan to an exclusive multi-year deal in November. She also created the streamer’s 1980s-set female pro wrestling series GLOW, along with Showtime’s Weeds. She exec produces the series, which helped put Netflix on the original-series map and continues to be one of its most popular shows.

Last year’s Season 5 got off to an inauspicious start as a hacker stole new episodes ahead of their launch and demanded a ransom from Netflix. Calling himself “The Dark Lord,” the hack claimed to have uploaded as many as 10 episodes to the Internet.