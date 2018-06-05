“My job was simple,” says the man heard here in this new trailer for MGM’s Operation Finale. “Save the country I loved from being destroyed.” Self-justifying to the end, that man is Adolf Eichmann, the Nazi logistical mastermind responsible for the deaths of millions of Jews in concentration camps.

Portrayed by Ben Kingsley, Eichmann is seen in flashbacks to World War II and years later in Argentina, where he’s hunted by a team that includes Mossad agent Peter Malkin (Oscar Isaac). Operation Finale traces Malkin’s 1960 attempts to deliver Eichmann to the world’s justice.

“If you fail,” Malkin is told, “he escapes justice, perhaps forever. I beg you do not fail.”

The thriller also stars Lior Raz, Melanie Laurent, Nick Kroll, Joe Alwyn, Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Aronov, Ohad Knoller, Greg Hill, Torben Liebrecht, Mike Hernandez, Greta Scacchi and Pêpê Rapazote.

Chris Weitz directs from Matthew Orton’s script. Producers are Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger under their Automatik banner, alongside Oscar Isaac and Inspire Entertainment’s Jason Spire (Mojave). Matt Charman and Ron Schmidt are exec producers.

MGM releases Operation Finale to theaters September 14. Take a look at the trailer above and let us know what you think.