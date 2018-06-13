Mystery (project) solved. Lifetime has set The Christmas Contract movie with One Tree Hill alums Hilarie Burton, Robert Buckley, Danneel Ackles, Antwon Tanner set to star, and a musical appearance from Tyler Hilton. Lifetime has acquired the film from Active Entertainment with debut set as part of the network’s annual It’s A Wonderful Lifetime holiday lineup later this year.

The former One Tree Hill cast members generated social media buzz earlier this week when they posted Instagram photos of themselves on the set of what Tanner called a “new project” with the hashtag #christmas2018. Filming on the movie began earlier this month in Louisiana. The Instagram and other social media posts were later deleted.

Jordan Ladd (Cabin Fever), Cheryl Ladd (Charlie’s Angels), Bruce Boxleitner (Tron), Jason London (Dazed and Confused), Hunter Burke (Claws), Teri Wyble (The Walking Dead), and Ritchie Montgomery (Baskets) also star.

In The Christmas Contract, written by Cassie Doyle and directed by Monika Mitchell, it’s Jolie’s (Burton) first time going back home to Louisiana since her devastating break up with Foster (Burke). Seeing him is inevitable as their parents run the town’s annual Christmas Market together, but when she discovers Foster is bringing home a new girlfriend, Jolie cannot bear the thought of going home alone and seeing them together. Her best friend Naomi (Ackles) suggests that Jolie bring her flaky brother, Jack (Buckley), home for Christmas as he has no plans this year. Jolie, a professional web designer, is hesitant; so, Naomi, a lawyer, creates a Christmas contract to give them both something they want—a buffer for those awkward moments around Jolie’s ex and a website to help sell Jack’s upcoming novel. Unbeknownst to them, the Christmas contract proves to be so much more than what they signed up for.

Ken Badish and Daniel Lewis serve as executive producers.