Grammy winner Gloria Estefan will guest star opposite Rita Moreno in an episode of the upcoming third season of Netflix’s One Day At A Time.

Estefan – who is also the voice behind the series’ theme song, a Cuban-tinged cover of the original comedy’s opener — will play Mirtha, Lydia’s (Moreno) baby sister and arch-nemesis.

A reimagining of Norman Lear’s classic sitcom, One Day at a Time follows three generations of a Cuban-American family navigating the ups and downs of life. A newly-single mom and military veteran journeys through the triumphs and tribulations that come with raising two strong-willed, mega-millennial children, all the while enlisting the “help” of her old-school mother and her building manager-turned-invaluable confidant.

Justina Machado, Stephen Tobolowsky, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez and Marcel Ruiz also star.

Norman Lear executive produces, with Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce executive producing and co-showrunning. Brent Miller also executive-produces. One Day at a Time is produced by Sony Television Productions for Netflix.