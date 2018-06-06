EXCLUSIVE: Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has added to its cast of characters wandering about in Los Angeles at the time Charles Manson’s Sharon Tate murders.

The Sony pic has brought aboard Damian Lewis, Luke Perry, Emile Hirsch, Dakota Fanning, Clifton Collins Jr, Keith Jefferson and Nicholas Hammond in supporting roles for a lineup that already includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Burt Reynolds, Timothy Olyphant, Michael Madsen and Tim Roth.

Hirsch REX/Shutterstock

As befits a Tarantino pic, the casting intrigues: Lewis will play the iconic actor Steve McQueen; Fanning is set as Squeaky Fromme, the Manson disciple who later tried to assassinate President Gerald Ford; Hammond will play director Sam Wanamaker; and Hirsch is Jay Sebring, the Hollywood hairstylist who was one of four victims in the Tate murders on Cielo Drive.

Perry is set to play Scotty Lancer, Collins is Ernesto The Mexican Vaquero, and Keith Jefferson is Land Pirate Keith. It’s the third Tarantino film for Jefferson, who also appeared in The Hateful Eight and Django Unchained.

Collins REX/Shutterstock

The Tarantino pic has been referred to as a Pulp Fiction-like tapestry of stories set in L.A. in the summer of 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood. The two lead characters are Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), former star of a Western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt). Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor: Tate (Robbie).

David Heyman, Tarantino and Shannon McIntosh are producing, and the studio has set it for an August 9, 2019 release worldwide.