EXCLUSIVE: Omari Hardwick, who stars as Ghost on Starz’s hit original series Power, has signed with WME. The move comes at a busy time for the actor, and ahead of the November release of Nobody’s Fool, Paramount’s Tyler Perry pic in which Hardwick co-star stars alongside Tiffany Haddish and Tika Sumpter.

Immediately on the horizon, he is set to star in his one-man show HerO: A Work in Progress with Omari Hardwick on June 29 at the Billie Holiday Theater at RestorationArt in New York. He also just wrapped on work on Max Martini’s upcoming Will Gardner opposite Dermot Mulroney, and he has the Boots Riley pic Sorry to Bother You and A Boy. A Girl. A Dream. due out later this year.

Hardwick won a Best Actor in a Drama Series Image Award this year for his role in Power, the crime drama that Starz already has renewed for Season 6. Season 5 bows July 1.

He continues to be repped by manager Estelle Lasher.