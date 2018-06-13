Cate Blanchett is to head back to the stage in a new play by Martin Crimp at London’s National Theater.

The Ocean’s 8 star will join The Tunnel’s Stephen Dillane in When We Have Sufficiently Tortured Each Other – Twelve Variations on Samuel Richardson’s Pamela. The play will be directed by Anatomy of a Suicide director Katie Mitchell.

The play tells the story of a young maid terrorised and imprisoned by a libertine nobleman and the National Theatre said it was a “a dangerous game of sexual domination and resistance”.

It marks the first time that Blanchett, who lives in the UK, will return to the theater in seven years.

Mitchell said, “It’s great to be working with Martin again on this powerful new text and to continue my special collaboration with Stephen Dillane. At the same time I’m delighted to welcome Cate Blanchett to the National, and look forward to developing a new working relationship with this extraordinary actor.”