Warner Bros./Village Roadshow’s all femme reboot Ocean’s 8 hit the box office seas with a very good $4M last night, a number that bests the $3.4M Thursday previews of Sony’s 2016 gender-swap Ghostbusters which went on to post a $17.1M opening day and $46M weekend.

Thursday night’s figure for Ocean’s 8 include an estimated $100K generated from AMC Theatres’ Wednesday “Girls Night Out” and 70 Dolby locations.

Industry forecasts have moved up their projections to the low $40Ms on the Gary Ross-directed all-star caper from an earlier outlook in the mid $30Ms. Ocean’s 8 currently counts a 71% fresh Rotten Tomatoes score from 120 reviews. Ocean’s 8 co-financed by Village Roadshow and WB was made for a reported $70M before P&A. Ocean’s 8 will play at 4,145 theaters starting today.

Ocean’s 8 will easily defeat Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, that spinoff in its third weekend of play, which is expected to be down -55% with $13M and a running total of $174M. Yesterday the Ron Howard directed movie made $2.47M at 4,381 venues, -65% from Wednesday for a running total of $161M. Fox’s Deadpool 2 ranked second among regular films in release yesterday with $2.1M and a running total at the end of its third week with $265M.

Also opening this weekend: A24’s horror pic Hereditary which A24 is reporting a solid $1.3M at 2,964 sites on Thursday night. Earlier this morning we already heard it overindexed. Hereditary‘s projections were moved up from the high single digits to $12M recently.

Global Road has the noir Hotel Artemis which only turned in $271K last night from 1,800 theaters. The pic is expected to turn in an unimpressive mid single digit result this weekend.

The Orchard and MoviePass Ventures’ American Animals expands from four New York and Los Angeles locations to 42 sites across the U.S. The Bart Layton-directed movie ended its week with $188K.