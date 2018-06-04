While Thursday night is typically preview night for any major wide release, Warner Bros./Village Roadshow’s Ocean’s 8 is going a night early on Wednesday in AMC Theatres for a special “Girls’ Night Out.” AMC Patrons can purchase tickets to watch the movie two days in advance before its opening this Friday.

Though it’s “Girl’s Night Out,” everyone is welcome to attend and buy tickets. Last year, Alamo Drafthouse got in a bit of a local discriminatory pickle in Austin when they tried to, with all good intentions, hold female-only screenings for Warner Bros.’ Wonder Woman. Ocean’s 8, a gender reversal reboot of the famous Rat Pack 1960s and early millennial George Clooney-Brad Pitt Ocean’s Eleven heist pics, is eyeing an opening in the $30Ms range this weekend with a shot of possibly topping $40M.

“We’re so excited to offer this exclusive opportunity for guests to return to the high-stakes world of the Ocean crew, but a crew with a new twist, a few days early in the incredible movie-watching environment of Dolby Cinema at AMC,” said Elizabeth Frank, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Programming, and Chief Content Officer, AMC in a statement. “This new approach to Ocean’s franchise results in an incredibly fun film, led by an amazing cast, and it is perfect for a girls’ night out, a date night or for any movie-lovers wanting to see a great summer comedy.”

Guests who purchase tickets to the special June 6 screening will receive a collectible notebook and pen, and an order of gourmet popcorn, or a regular popcorn. For AMC locations with a MacGuffins, guests can purchase AMC’s newest movie-themed cocktail concoction, “The Heist,” which mixes CIROC Peach Vodka, triple sec, orange juice and a splash of soda.

AMC locations in Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Cincinnati, Denver, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, Norfolk, Orlando, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco, Tallahasse, Tampa-St. Petersburg, and DC will be participating in the promo.