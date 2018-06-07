Kelli Berglund, Beau Mirchoff and Roxane Mesquida have joined lead Avan Jogia in Now Apocalypse, Starz’s upcoming original half-hour comedy series from creator/executive producer Gregg Araki and Steven Soderberg.

Co-written by Araki, who also directs, and Vogue.com sex columnist Karley Sciortino, Now Apocalypse is a 10-episode surreal, coming-of-age comedy that follows Ulysses (Jogia) and his friends Carly (Berglund), Ford (Mirchoff) and Severine (Mesquida), who are on various quests pursing love, sex and fame while navigating the strange and oftentimes bewildering city of Los Angeles.

Berglund’s Carly is a wannabe actress and Ulysses’ best friend, Mirchoff’s Ford is an aspiring screenwriter and Ulysses’ roommate, and Mesquida’s Severine is a French, confident and pragmatic astrobiological theorist.

Araki and Soderbergh are executive producing the series with Gregory Jacobs. Sciortino serves as consulting producer.

Berglund, best known for her lead role on Disney XD’s Lab Rats, most recently starred in the indie horror pic Ghost in the Graveyard. She is repped by UTA, Industry Entertainment and Bloom Hergott.

Mirchoff, whose credits include MTV’s Awkward and pics like the Flatliners remake and I Am Number 4, is repped by APA, Velocity Entertainment Partners and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.

Mesquida, the face of cosmetic brand Laura Mercier, has credits including Gossip Girl. She is with Elevate Artist Management and 3Arts Entertainment.