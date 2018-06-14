Former Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey has booked a key recurring role opposite Avan Jogia, Kelli Bergland, Beau Mirchoff and Roxane Mesquida on Now Apocalypse, Starz’s upcoming original half-hour comedy series from creator/executive producer Gregg Araki and Steven Soderbergh.

Co-written by Araki, who also directs, and Vogue.com sex columnist Karley Sciortino, Now Apocalypse is a 10-episode surreal, coming-of-age comedy that follows Ulysses (Jogia) and his friends Carly (Berglund), Ford (Mirchoff) and Severine (Mesquida), who are on various quests pursing love, sex and fame while navigating the strange and oftentimes bewildering city of Los Angeles.

Posey will play Gabriel, an incredibly charismatic and mysterious guy Ulysses matches with on a dating app. During their highly anticipated first date, they can hardly contain themselves.

Araki and Soderbergh are executive producing the series with Gregory Jacobs. Sciortino serves as consulting producer.

Posey starred as Scott McCall (aka Teen Wolf) on all six seasons of MTV’s hit horror drama Teen Wolf. He recently starred opposite Lucy Hale in Blumhouse thriller Truth or Dare, recurs on the CW’s Jane the Virgin as Jane’s (Gina Rodriguez) first love Adam and recently joined the cast of MTV’s Scream: The TV Series for Season 3. He’s repped by Gersh, 3 Arts and Myman Greenspan.