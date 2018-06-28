Breaking Bad alum RJ Mitte and Grace Victoria Cox (Under the Dome) are set for recurring roles opposite Avan Jogia, Kelli Bergland, Beau Mirchoff and Roxane Mesquida on Now Apocalypse, Starz’s upcoming original half-hour comedy series from creator/executive producer Gregg Araki and Steven Soderbergh.

Co-written by Araki, who also directs, and Vogue.com sex columnist Karley Sciortino, Now Apocalypse is a 10-episode surreal, coming-of-age comedy that follows Ulysses (Jogia) and his friends Carly (Berglund), Ford (Mirchoff) and Severine (Mesquida), who are on various quests pursing love, sex and fame while navigating the strange and oftentimes bewildering city of Los Angeles.

Mitte will play Leif, a hot guy who becomes a temptation for Carly (Kelly Berglund) after she meets him by the pool in Palm Springs. Cox is Amber, Carly’s (Berglund) roommate, who complains to her about another disastrous Tinder date.

Araki and Soderbergh are executive producing the series with Gregory Jacobs. Sciortino serves as consulting producer.

Mitte, known for his role as Walter White Jr. on Breaking Bad, most recently starred in The Recall opposite Wesley Snipes and was seen in Tiempo Compartido (renamed Time Share), an Official 2018 Selection World Cinema Dramatic Competition at Sundance. His other credits include Robot Chicken, Vegas and a recurring on Switched at Birth. He’s repped by Vanguard Management Group.”

Cox’s role reunites her with Araki, with whom she worked in Here Now, a short film for Kenzo, as well as the Heathers reboot. Cox played Melanie Cross on Under the Dome and guest-starred on Twin Peaks. She’ll next be seen in feature Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, And Vile from director Joe Berlinger. She’s repped by Paradigm, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein.