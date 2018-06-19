Glee alum Jacob Artist and Chris Aquilino (Silicon Valley) are set for recurring roles opposite Avan Jogia, Kelli Bergland, Beau Mirchoff and Roxane Mesquida on Now Apocalypse, Starz’s upcoming original half-hour comedy series from creator/executive producer Gregg Araki and Steven Soderbergh.

Co-written by Araki, who also directs, and Vogue.com sex columnist Karley Sciortino, Now Apocalypse is a 10-episode surreal, coming-of-age comedy that follows Ulysses (Jogia) and his friends Carly (Berglund), Ford (Mirchoff) and Severine (Mesquida), who are on various quests pursing love, sex and fame while navigating the strange and oftentimes bewildering city of Los Angeles.

Artist will play Isaac, a social worker who cares more about relationships than possessions and helps Ulysses (Jogia) after a fall.

Aquilino will portray Kai, an extremely untalented student in Carly’s (Berglund) acting class.

Araki and Soderbergh are executive producing the series with Gregory Jacobs. Sciortino serves as consulting producer.

Artist is best known as Jake Puckerman on Fox’s Glee. His other credits include a recurring role on ABC’s Quantico, and a starring role alongside John Cusack in indie feature Blood Money. He also appeared in FX’s American Horror Story: Roanoke. Artist is repped by Gersh and David Dean Management.

Aquilino can most recently be seen as Danny on Silicon Valley. His other TV credits include Grace and Frankie and How To Get Away with Murder. He’s repped by BBR and SK Management.