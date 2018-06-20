Desmond Chiam (The Shannara Chronicles) and Taylor Hart (House of Lies) are set for recurring roles opposite Avan Jogia, Kelli Bergland, Beau Mirchoff and Roxane Mesquida on Now Apocalypse, Starz’s upcoming original half-hour comedy series from creator/executive producer Gregg Araki and Steven Soderbergh.

Co-written by Araki, who also directs, and Vogue.com sex columnist Karley Sciortino, Now Apocalypse is a 10-episode surreal, coming-of-age comedy that follows Ulysses (Jogia) and his friends Carly (Berglund), Ford (Mirchoff) and Severine (Mesquida), who are on various quests pursing love, sex and fame while navigating the strange and oftentimes bewildering city of Los Angeles.

Chiam will play Jethro, Carly’s (Berglund) boyfriend. He is an actor who is full of himself and believes that his new agey tendencies make him more enlightened.

Hart will portray Klaus, Severine’s (Mesquida) co-worker at JPL. He is also Lar’s (Evan Hart) twin brother who looks like he stepped off a Milan runway. (Evan Hart is Taylor’s real-life brother).

Chiam’s credits include a recurring role on The Shannara Chronicles and guest spots on NCIS: Los Angeles and Bones among others. He is managed by Rough Diamond Management and Active Artists Management.

Hart recurred for three seasons on Showtime’s House of Lies, again opposite his real-life brother Evan. The two played wild and boisterous club owners. His other credits include The Mindy Project and Liz & Dick. He’s managed by Jennifer DaRe at ATN Entertainment.