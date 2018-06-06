EXCLUSIVE: Avan Jogia (Shaft, Tut, Ghost Wars) has been cast as the lead in Now Apocalypse, Starz’s half-hour comedy series from Kaboom’s Gregg Araki and Steven Soderbergh.

Co-written by Araki, who also directs, and Vogue.com sex columnist Karley Sciortino, Now Apocalypse is a 10-episode surreal, coming-of-age comedy series that follows Ulysses (Jogia) and his friends Carly, Ford and Severine, who are on various quests pursing love, sex and fame. Now Apocalypse explores identity, sexuality and artistry, while navigating the strange and oftentimes bewildering city of Los Angeles.

Jogia’s Ulysses, a recent transplant to Los Angeles, is struggling to find his place in the world. Something of a thrill seeker, Ulysses admits that he’s always had an attraction to and fear of the unknown and is plagued by recurring nightmares, which he believes are a portent for a vast, sinister conspiracy.

Araki and Soderbergh executive produce with Gregory Jacobs (Magic Mike XXL, Red Oaks). Sciortino serves as consulting producer.

Starz, a Lionsgate company, retains all domestic multiplatform pay TV and SVOD rights to the series. Lionsgate retains all international and domestic distribution and home entertainment rights.

This would be the latest series lead role for Jogia, who previously toplined ABC Family’s Twisted, Spike’s miniseries Tut and Syfy’s Ghost Wars. On the feature side he recently wrapped Shaft for New Line opposite Samuel L. Jackson as well as indie The Artist’s Wife. He also appeared in the indie feature The New Romantic, which won Best New Film at SXSW as well as in two films featured at the Los Angeles Film Festival this past year – A Midsummer Night’s Dream, in which he stars as Puck, and A Year of Spectacular Men.

Jogia, who hails out of Canada, will direct his first feature, Door Mouse, next year and recently shot an editorial piece with Annie Leibovitz and Grace Coddington that will appear in Vogue. The Victorious alum is repped by LINK Entertainment, ICM Partners and Canada’s The Characters.