Olafur Darri Olafsson (Lady Dynamite), Virginia Kull (The Looming Tower) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Punisher) are set as series regulars in AMC’s supernatural horror drama NOS4A2, based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Joe Hill. The project, produced by AMC Studios in association with Michael Eisner’s Tornante Television, was created by Jami O’Brien (Fear The Walking Dead, Hell On Wheels) who will serve as showrunner. It’s set for debut in 2019.

NOS4A2 introduces Vic McQueen, a young, working class artist who discovers she has a supernatural ability to track the seemingly immortal Charlie Manx. Manx feeds off the souls of children, then deposits what remains of them into Christmasland – a twisted Christmas Village of Manx’s imagination where every day is Christmas day and unhappiness is against the law. Vic must strive to defeat Manx and rescue his victims – without losing her mind or falling victim to him herself.

Olafsson will play Bing Partridge, a hard worker with a mysterious past and an impressionable mind. Kull is Linda McQueen, Vic’s tough, blue-collar mom determined to hold her family together and protect her daughter. Moss-Bachrach portrays Chris McQueen, Vic’s charming, blue-collar dad with a weakness for drink but a deep love for his daughter.

Hill and O’Brien executive produce NOS4A2 along with Lauren Corrao, Co-President of Tornante Television.

Olafsson most recently starred on Lady Dynamite For Netflix. He’ll next shoot Murder Mystery for Netflix with Adam Sandler, Jennifer Anniston and Luke Evans. He also has Lionsgate’s The Spy Who Dumped Me and Warner Bros. features Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and The Meg with Jason Statham, all due out later this year. He’s repped by APA, Gateway Management, and Conway van Gelder Grant.

Kull most recently played Kathy Shaughnessy in The Looming Tower, and Beth Solan in Gracepoint. She also recently recurred on Big Little Lies, Sneaky Pete and Mr. Mercedes. She is repped by Innovative Artists and Sanders Armstrong Caserta Management.

Moss-Bachrach most recently was seen as Micro in Netflix’s Punisher and before that as Desi in HBO’s Girls. Moss-Bachrach is repped by UTA, manager Sue Leibman/Barking Dog Entertainment and Peikoff Mahan.