Newcomer Amalia Williamson, Spencer MacPherson (DeGrassi: Next Class) and Taylor Thorne (Odd Squad) have joined leads William Baldwin and Kathleen Robertson in Northern Rescue, as production begins in Canada on the CBC & Netflix family adventure series from Don Carmody Television.

Created by Between writer Mark Bacci and executive producer David Cormican, and Dwayne Hill (Peg + Cat), Northern Rescue follows John West (Baldwin), who uproots his three children from the big city to return to his home town to take command of the local Search & Rescue service after the death of his wife. As the family comes to terms with their loss, the series explores the effects on their individual lives. The children’s Aunt Charlotte (Robertson), struggles to help John and his children heal as she copes with the loss of her sister and her desire to have a family of her own. Along the way, John faces many situations that challenge him professionally and personally. As the family members work on rebuilding their lives, they will come to meet many colorful characters living in their northern community.

Williamson plays Maddie West, John’s 16-year-old daughter; MacPherson is Scout West, John’s 14-year-old son;, and Thorne portrays Taylor West, John’s 10-year-old daughter. Also set in guest-starring roles are Michelle Nolden (Saving Hope) as Sarah West, John’s wife; Michael Xavier (Bitten) as Paul Simmons, a volunteer member of the SAR team; and Peter MacNeill (Call Me Fitz) as Harry, John’s retired SAR commander.

Northern Rescue is produced by Don Carmody Television for CBC and Netflix with the financial participation of the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation and the Independent Production Fund. Executive Producers are Carmody, Cormican, Bradley Walsh, Bacci, Hill and Baldwin. Producers are Carmody and Cormican. Walsh will also direct four episodes. Gail Harvey, Eleanore Lindo and Michael McGowan each direct two episodes.

Williamson is an alumni of the Armstrong Acting Studios. She’s currently in production on feature Level 16. This is her first major TV role. Williamson is repped by Ambition Talent in Toronto.

MacPherson most recently played Hunter in DeGrassi: Next Class. He’s also known for his roles in Reign and Defiance. MacPherson is repped by AMI Artist Management and Industry Entertainment.

Thorne will be seen in a recurring role in Condor and previously played Agent Opa in Odd Squad. Thorne is repped by Oscars Abrams Zimel & Associates.