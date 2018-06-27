With blockbusters including Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Incredibles 2, Deadpool 2 and Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom, the latter of which opened to $148 million this past weekend, the North American theatrical box office has hit $6 billion through yesterday. That makes it the earliest that benchmark has ever been reached in the industry stateside, according to both ComScore and NATO.

Last year at this time, the box office was at $5.647B, driven by Beauty and the Beast, Logan, The Boss Baby and Kong: Skull Island which all opened in March, followed by Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 and Wonder Woman. Added to that was Get Out and The LEGO Batman Movie, which both opened in February. Of the Top 10 highest-grossing films in 2017, seven of them opened before May.

This year, of the Top 10 so far, four have opened before May: Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, A Quiet Place and Ready Player One.

“It just shows you how powerful the first quarter of the year can be,” Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at ComScore, told Deadline. “Black Panther and Infinity War have made up 23% of the North American box office to date.” The combined total for North America on just those two films — both distributed by Disney — is $1.37B.

“It has been all about the superheroes in 2018,” he added. Of the Top 10 so far in 2018, the first four biggest grossers are superhero movies with Black Panther ($699.8M), Avengers: Infinity War ($670.4M), Incredibles 2 ($373.9M), and Deadpool 2 ($305.6M). That accounts for more than $2B in itself.

In studio ranking, Disney dominates with four of the Top 10 in 2018 so far, Fox has two (Deadpool 2, The Greatest Showman), with one each for Warner Bros (Ready Player One), Sony (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Paramount (A Quiet Place) and Universal (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom).