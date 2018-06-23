TV Land has opted not to renew comedy series Nobodies for a third season.

The series, executive produced by Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone, originated on TV Land, which renewed it for a second season in January 2017, ahead of the comedy’s March 2017 debut. After one modestly rated season on TV Land, Nobodies was relocated to sister channel Paramount Network for Season 2.

Nobodies‘ sophomore season was slated to premiere on March 29, a couple of weeks into the run of Paramount Network’s Heathers. When the latter was pushed (it was eventually permanently shelved), Nobodies was on its own, and after two low-rated airings on Paramount Network, the series returned to TV Land where its numbers perked up and Season 2 finished a fraction ahead of Season 1 in Live+same day. Still, the comedy remained behind TV Land’s flagship original comedy series, Younger, recently renewed for a sixth season, and Teachers.

Nobodies starred and was executive produced and written by Groundlings alums Hugh Davidson, Larry Dorf and Rachel Ramras and revolved around the three as they try desperately to land one of their famous friends for a feature script that they have developed, so that they, too, can rise to fame in Hollywood. Michael McDonald served as executive producer, director and showrunner. JAX Media’s Tony Hernandez exec produced.

Paramount Network is coming off the strong debut of new drama series Yellowstone.