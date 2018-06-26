EXCLUSIVE: Entertainment One will finance and control worldwide distribution on Night Patrol, a high concept genre film that Ryan Prows will direct from a script he wrote with Shaye Ogbonna, Tim Cairo and Jake Gibson. David Goyer and Keith Levine will produce and Sierra/Affinity will handle international rights outside of eOne territories.

In Night Patrol, an African-American LAPD officer must put aside his differences with the area’s street gangs when he discovers a local police task force is harboring a horrific secret that endangers the residents of the housing projects he grew up in.

Prows, Ogbonna, Cairo and Gibson previously teamed on Lowlife, which Prows directed. That film premiered at Montreal’s Fantasia Fest last year and was released by IFC Midnight in April. Prows made the jump to feature after winning a Student Academy Award for his film, Narcocorrido, which he has since been developing into a feature.

Goyer’s Phantom Four most recently exec produced the Sundance hit Assassination Nation, which Neon bought and will release later this year. Upcoming is the Oliver Daly-directed Axl from Open Road and Lakeshore, the Federico D’Alessandro-directed Tau, which Netflix will release on June 29, and the Kornél Mundruczó-directed Deeper with Bradley Cooper and Gal Gadot, and the Scott Cooper-directed Antlers, which Guillermo del Toro is producing for Fox Searchlight. Goyer also has Outer Limits at MGM, which he’s producing and will direct, and he co-wrote the new Terminator film with James Cameron and director Tim Miler. This after he co-wrote Fantastic Voyage which Cameron is producing and del Toro will direct. Goyer’s producing the series Krypton for Syfy, and co-writing an adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s science fiction trilogy Foundation with Josh Friedman for Apple. Goyer’s also writing a Star Wars VR project.

Josh Clay Phillips will oversee Night Patrol for eOne.

UTA Independent Film Group arranged the financing and will represent domestic rights. Ogbonna, Cairo and Gibson are represented by Verve; Prows is UTA, Good Fear Film + Management, and Bloom Hergott Diemer.