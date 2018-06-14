Nicole Kidman has signed a first-look deal with Amazon Studios for features, television series and digital content. Under the pact, Amazon and Kidman’s Blossom Films will develop original series that will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, as well as movies for theatrical release.

“Nicole is a force of nature as both an actress and a producer,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “She understands the focus of bringing addictive, entertaining and compelling television to our Prime Video customers as well as movies that will connect with film audiences. Stay tuned for many exciting projects to come in the very near future!”

During her recent first found of Q&As since joining Amazon Studios, Salke indicated that the company plans to be aggressive in pursuing first-look and overall deals with top talent, especially all-encompassing pacts that span TV and film. Amazon Studios recently inked an exclusive first-look TV deal with Jordan Peele. (He already has a film agreement at Fox.) “You’ll see that anyone that I make a deal with, for the most part, has one thing in common,” Salke told Deadline during the Q&A. “They all want to break out and be original. They want a cultural impact, and they want to be entertaining.”

Blossom Films, created by Kidman and Per Saari, executive-produced the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning limited series Big Little Lies for HBO. In 2010, they produced the feature film Rabbit Hole, which earned Kidman both Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations, as well as the film The Family Fang. Blossom Films is now filming the second season of Big Little Lies, directed by Andrea Arnold.

The pact with Blossom Films also falls into a programming push at Amazon Studios. “I think we’re a little bit missing on addictive female (dramas),” Salke told Deadline last week. “I would say instead of where’s our Game of Thrones, where’s our Big Little Lies, where’s our new Handmaid’s Tale, what are those shows that can culturally break through but feel original and are very addictive. So, you’re going to see a lot of that coming through the pipeline.”

Among Blossom’s development titles is an adaptation of off-Broadway vampire hit Cuddles. With their Big Little Lies co-producers Reese Witherspoon and Bruna Papandrea, Blossom Films is also adapting Liane Moriarty’s novel Truly Madly Guilty into a limited series. Big Little Lies is currently in production on season two for HBO. Blossom’s next project is David E. Kelley’s limited series The Undoing for HBO, which will go into production in 2019 and star Kidman.

“I’m excited to start working with Jen Salke and the Amazon team.” said Kidman. “Our goal at Blossom Films is to create important and entertaining content across multiple platforms, and I can’t think of better collaborators with which to accomplish this.”

Amazon’s Prime Video slate includes the anticipated Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan starring John Krasinski, Homecoming from creator Sam Esmail and starring Julia Roberts and Bobby Cannavale, and critically praised The Man in the High Castle. Amazon Studios will also premiere Gus Van Sant’s Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot, Dan Fogelman’s Life Itself, Felix Van Groeningen’s Beautiful Boy, Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria, and Pawel Pawlikowski’s Cold War.