Nickelodeon’s Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the new reimagined animated series that follows the band of brothers as they seek to unlock the mystical secrets of New York City, and Invader Zim will be heading to San Diego for the 2018 Comic-Con convention which kicks off July 19.

The panels will feature the new voice cast and a sneak peek at the TMNT upcoming series as well as an Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus! reunion with the original voice cast celebrating the new TV movie.

In addition, the kids’ network will offer select fans the opportunity to interact with the TMNTs in “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Live,” a virtual reality experience that immerses users in the Turtles’ iconic New York City world and allows them to have a conversation with Mikey or Donnie—voiced live on the scene by Brandon Mychal Smith and Josh Brener, respectively.

Other virtual and real-world experiences will feature brands like the rebooted game show Double Dare, animated series The Loud House, which follows 11-year-old Lincoln Loud’s life with his 10 sisters, and Reptar from Rugrats, who will tower over Nick’s space.

Comic-Con runs from July 19-21.