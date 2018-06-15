The National Football League Players Association may be preparing to challenge the NFL’s new national anthem policy in court. The plan comes about five weeks before training camp opens and 84 days before the start of the NFL regular season, again threatening to change the focus from football to player protests.

NBC’s Pro Football Talk blog reports that the NFLPA has retained multiple law firms to look at its options. The new policy, instituted without consulting the association, requires that players stand at attention during the anthem or remain in the locker room

The potential legal challenge could be initiated under the form of a “non-injury grievance” contained in the Collective Bargaining Agreement. That grievance would have a late July deadline. The grievance would claim the NFL did not negotiate with the association before taking away a right previously enjoyed by the players.