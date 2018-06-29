CNN tonight made a conscious decision to air an uncensored expletive during Anderson Cooper’s taped interview with two survivors of the horrific shooting at a newspaper in Annapolis, MD.

“Understandably, some of their descriptions are emotional, and there is some strong language,” Cooper said on AC360 during his intro for a replay of an earlier call with Capital Gazette staff writers Phil Davis and Selene San Felice, who were hiding under desks as the shooting happened around them. The “strong language” came at the end of 15-minute interview, when San Felice was talking about how she’d heard that President Donald Trump had tweeted his “thoughts and prayers” to the shooting victims and their families.

“I just don’t know what I want right now, right?” she said in a shaky voice. “But I’m gonna need more than a couple days of news coverage and some thoughts and prayers because it’s — our whole lives have been shattered. And so thanks for your prayers, but couldn’t give a f*ck about them if there’s nothing else.”

Cooper’s expression didn’t change, but he immediately wrapped the interview. And there was no mention of the expletive when he returned live to toss to commercial.

CNN did not respond to Deadline’s request for comment.

If you didn’t see the interview on CNN, Cooper tweeted the last portion of it, including the expletive: