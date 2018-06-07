The New York Times is heading to the UK after BBC Two picked up the rights to Showtime documentary series The Fourth Estate.

The British public broadcaster will air Liz Garbus’ four-part series later this month after its launch on the premium U.S. cable network last month.

The Fourth Estate looks at the inner workings of the gray lady during the first 12 months of Donald Trump’s presidency. It follows journalists including Maggie Haberman and Glenn Thrush as well as editor Dean Baquet covering Trump’s inauguration, accusations of fake news as well as major stories about the Russia investigation. The doc also looks at how the New York Times is changing, launching the Daily podcast, and responding to the challenges of being a digital publication.

The series was produced and directed by Garbus and Jenny Carchman and is a Radical Media and Moxie Firecracker Films Production in association with Impact Partners and Showtime Documentary Films.

Although the series was only commissioned for four episodes, Garbus told the Pure Non-Fiction podcast that she was eyeing more. “It’s hard for me and my colleagues not to be in the newsroom, we feel a little astray. We will do something more for the Fourth Estate, I don’t know exactly what form it will take, we’re figuring it out but certainly the story is still moving forward

BBC Two Controller Patrick Holland said, “This is a stunning series giving remarkable access to the New York Times editorial team during the turbulent early months of Trump’s presidency. At a time when so many of the mainstream media misread the mood in the USA and beyond, this series offers a candid, shocking and illuminating exploration of the shifting relationship between journalism and political power.”