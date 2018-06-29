Schedule highlights are out for the 14th annual New York Television Festival, which this year moves to the summer for the first time. The event runs July 14-20 at the Helen Mills Theater and Event Space and SVA Theatre in Manhattan.

In addition to the previously announced 59 Official Selections in the flagship Independent Pilot Competition held Saturday-Thursday, the NYTVF again will host several series of events including an opening weekend featuring the new “Creator Bootcamp,” presented in partnership with CBS Entertainment Diversity and Inclusion, on Saturday, and the returning “NYTVF Writers Room” on Sunday. The Writers Room will be keynoted by Sarah Schneider and Chris Kelly – former co-head writers for Saturday Night Live and writers and executive producers for the new Comedy Central series The Other Two. Panel discussions throughout the weekend will include writers from The Break with Michelle Wolf, High Maintenance, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and more to be announced.

Network and studio events include a case study on the development of truTV’s new comedy game show Paid Off with Michael Torpey, followed by a Q&A and exclusive look at the network’s new original anthology series Bobcat Goldthwait’s Misfits & Monsters. Also, WGA East is presenting “TV Pilots Resurrected,” featuring readings of an unproduced comedy and drama pilot by experienced industry pros, followed by a Q&A with the writers and a reception.

Full details about the lineup are below.

“We’re very excited for our first summer installment and a Festival line-up that is truly focused on the core mission of the NYTVF – to showcase, foster, and cultivate the best and boldest indie creators and provide a viable marketplace for our industry participants,” said NYTVF founder Terence Gray. “As the festival landscape continues to embrace episodic and television is featured at events across the country and around the world, the New York Television Festival remains a destination for those truly invested in the discovery and celebration of great talent.”

Here is the lineup for the 2018 New York Television Festival:

Saturday, July 14

Creator Bootcamp – Pitch This!

Presented in partnership with CBS Entertainment Diversity and Inclusion

[2:15 PM; OPEN TO OFFICIAL ARTISTS & PASSHOLDERS ONLY]

Confirmed panelists include:

Jeanne Mau – Vice President, Entertainment Diversity and Inclusion, CBS Entertainment

Jim Colgan – Executive Producer, Audible, Inc.

Archie Bell – Vice President, Creative Director, One Solution / One X

Bryan Terry – Vice President of Development and Original Programming, truTV

Creator Bootcamp – Where Am I Now?

Presented in partnership with CBS Entertainment Diversity and Inclusion

[3:30 PM; OPEN TO OFFICIAL ARTISTS & PASSHOLDERS ONLY]

Confirmed panelists include:

Jeanne Mau – Vice President, Entertainment Diversity and Inclusion, CBS Entertainment

Jose Acevedo – Senior Manager, Original Programming and Development, Comedy Central

Additional speakers to be announced

Independent Pilot Competition screenings and creator Q&As

[3:45-9:30 PM; REFER TO THE BOX OFFICE FOR TIMES; PASS OR TICKET REQUIRED]

Smüchr, Slug Seeks Shell, Alive in Denver

Rooftop Kings, Ghost Squad, True Puppet Theater, The North Pole Gang

Avenues, Cross Stitch

Avant-Guardians, Everyone Is Doing Great, susaneLand

Audible Presents: Artist + Industry Kick-Off

[6:00 PM; OPEN TO OFFICIAL ARTISTS AND PASSHOLDERS ONLY]

Sunday, July 15

NYTVF Writers Room – Hot Packets: Getting Staffed and Landing a Late-Night Gig

[1:00 PM; OPEN TO OFFICIAL ARTISTS & PASSHOLDERS ONLY]

Confirmed panelists include the following NYTVF alumni:

Jo Firestone – Comedian/Writer, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Dewayne Perkins – Writer, The Break with Michelle Wolf

Nicole Silverberg – Writer, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Justin Tyler – Writer, The Opposition with Jordan Klepper, Comedy Knockout

NYTVF Writers Room – Writ Large: Inclusivity and Diversity in the Writers’ Room

[2:15 PM; OPEN TO OFFICIAL ARTISTS & PASSHOLDERS ONLY]

Confirmed panelists include:

Jeanne Mau – Vice President, Entertainment Diversity and Inclusion, CBS Entertainment

Jenna Bond – Member Services Manager, Writers Guild of America East

Additional speakers to be announced

NYTVF Writers Room – Now What: Navigating Your First Job in the Writers’ Room

[3:45 PM; OPEN TO OFFICIAL ARTISTS & PASSHOLDERS ONLY]

Confirmed panelists include:

Mitra Jouhari – Writer, High Maintenance

Nick Bernardone – Writer, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Emmy Blotnick – Comedian/Writer, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The President Show

Jasmine Pierce – Writer, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

• NYTVF Writers Room – Keynote Conversation: Sarah Schneider and Chris Kelly – Charting their partnership from writers room at Saturday Night Live to the helm of their first original series (the upcoming The Other Two for Comedy Central), the conversation will explore the collaborative writing process of their multi-year partnership, what it takes to succeed in New York comedy, and what’s next for one of comedy’s most successful young teams.

[5:00 PM; OPEN TO OFFICIAL ARTISTS & PASSHOLDERS ONLY]

• Independent Pilot Competition screenings and creator Q&As

[2:00-9:00 PM; REFER TO THE BOX OFFICE FOR TIMES; PASS OR TICKET REQUIRED]

o Framed, John Loos: Too Big For This World, Ghost Girl, Queers!

o The Applicant, Control, The Fourth Kind, Night Call

o Zett, Paint

o Mr. Nice Girls, Kristal Clear, Carol’s A Demon, It Girl Gay Assistant

Monday, July 16

• Panel – Producing Indie Pilots in the Era of Peak Television

[11:00 AM; OPEN TO OFFICIAL ARTISTS & PASSHOLDERS ONLY]

Confirmed panelists include:

o Colby Gaines – Executive Producer and Founder, Back Roads Entertainment

o Lisa Ann Walter – Comedian, Creator, Actress

o Evan Shapiro – Producer and Founder, eshapTV

o Krysia Plonka – Co-Owner and Executive Producer, Thank You, Brain! Productions

• Panel – NYTVF Connect Keynote Conversation: The Next Generation of Appointment Viewing: Developing Relevant Content in a Relentless News Cycle and Hyper-Connected World

[2:15 PM; OPEN TO OFFICIAL ARTISTS & PASSHOLDERS ONLY]

Confirmed panelists include:

o Nick Ascheim – SVP, NBC News Digital

o Banks Tarver – Co-Founder/Co-President, Left/Right; Executive Producer, Showtime’s The Circus

o Moderator: Marc Chamlin – Chair, Television, Loeb & Loeb

• Panel – The State of Comedy

[3:45 PM; OPEN TO OFFICIAL ARTISTS & PASSHOLDERS ONLY]

o Speakers to be announced

• Executive Keynote Conversation: Sarah Barnett, President and General Manager, BBC AMERICA [5:00 PM; OPEN TO OFFICIAL ARTISTS & PASSHOLDERS ONLY]

• BBC AMERICA Happy Hour

[6:00 PM; OPEN TO OFFICIAL ARTISTS AND PASSHOLDERS ONLY]

• TV Pilots Resurrected: Presented by WGA East – This WGAE program culminates at the New York Television Festival with readings of one comedy and one drama (previously selected from eight finalists) each a previously unproduced television pilot. The readings will be cast, directed and performed by experienced industry professionals, followed by a Q&A with writers Tom Ruprecht (Writer, The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, Late Show with David Letterman) and Yael Galena (Writer’s Assistant, Claws), moderated by Stuart Zicherman (Showrunner, Writer/Producer, Sweetbitter, Divorce, The Affair, The Americans). A reception will follow.

[7:30 PM; PASS OR FREE TICKET REQUIRED]

• Independent Pilot Competition screenings and creator Q&As

[6:30-10:30 PM; REFER TO THE BOX OFFICE FOR TIMES; PASS OR TICKET REQUIRED]

o 2some, Playdates

o Seeds, Mixed, Good Hombres, The Cocoa Fondue Show

o The Gary Gold Story, 12 Beers, Brown Ops, Omega House

Tuesday, July 17

• Executive Keynote Conversation: Kathleen McCaffrey, SVP of Programming, HBO

[3:00 PM; OPEN TO OFFICIAL ARTISTS & PASSHOLDERS ONLY]

• NYTVF Connect Case Study: truTV’s PAID OFF WITH MICHAEL TORPEY – truTV’s new game show fights the student debt crisis with comedy, letting college grads answer fun, fast-paced trivia in an attempt to have their student loan debt wiped out. In this in-depth look at TV development, the NYTVF welcomes the team behind Paid Off with Michael Torpey to discuss the journey of taking the show from conception to development to production. Co-creator and host Michael Torpey will be joined by executive producers Michael Melamedoff, Ethan Berlin and Leigh Hampton, and truTV SVP of Development and Original Programming Lesley Goldman.

[4:30 PM; OPEN TO OFFICIAL ARTISTS & PASSHOLDERS ONLY]

• truTV Happy Hour

[5:30 PM; OPEN TO OFFICIAL ARTISTS AND PASSHOLDERS ONLY]

• truTV Presents BOBCAT GOLDTHWAIT’S MISFITS & MONSTERS – Comedian and celebrated writer-director Bobcat Goldthwait brings his twisted imagination to television in truTV’s new comedic anthology series. Join the NYTVF and truTV for a special sneak peek of the eight-episode series, which mashes up wildly different genres to tell suspenseful, satirical stories. The screening will be followed by a conversation with Bobcat Goldthwait and guest stars Dave Foley and David Koechner.

[7:30 PM AT THE SVA THEATRE; PASS OR FREE TICKET REQUIRED]

• Topic Presents: A Celebration of Short-Form Storytelling – It’s been a year since Topic.com, the digital storytelling site from First Look Media, launched. Join Topic’s SVP of Editorial, Anna Holmes; filmmaker Nadia Hallgren (She’s the Ticket); Dan Powell (Executive Producer of Netflix’s The Break with Michelle Wolf) and other leading creators as they discuss developing scripted and non-scripted short-form content for today’s audience.

[7:30 PM; OPEN TO OFFICIAL ARTISTS AND PASSHOLDERS ONLY]

• Independent Pilot Competition screenings and creator Q&As

[6:30-10:30 PM; REFER TO THE BOX OFFICE FOR TIMES; PASS OR TICKET REQUIRED]

o Bothered, Show Us Your Goods, Rock Bottom, Ian Owes U

o Dirt, Cuff, Midnights

o The Water Cooler, Run For Your Life, Kappa Force

Wednesday, July 18

• Red Arrow Studios Development Round Tables – Built to foster discussion and learning opportunities for Artists in the Festival, a top selection of creators will pitch their series ideas in front of Red Arrow executives, agents/managers, and their fellow Artists, coached and questioned to strengthen their materials and their pitching skills. Following the workshops, a small selection of Finalists will pitch in front of a panel of Red Arrow Studios executives for the chance at a development deal with the international power player.

[10:00 AM; OPEN TO OFFICIAL ARTISTS ONLY]

• Television Academy Industry Party – Join the Television Academy and the NYTVF for an exclusive Industry event, open to Academy membership and NYTVF Industry and Festival passholders, including network, studio, platform, production company, agency, and management partners.

[6:30 PM; INVITE-ONLY]

• Independent Pilot Competition screenings and creator Q&As

[6:30-9:30 PM; REFER TO THE BOX OFFICE FOR TIMES; PASS OR TICKET REQUIRED]

o Tenure, Hammerhead

o Devil’s Got My Back, Hummingbird

Thursday, July 19

• Panel – Navigating Your First Deal, Presented in Partnership with Frankfurt, Kurnit, Klein, & Selz, PC [3:00 PM; OPEN TO OFFICIAL ARTISTS & PASSHOLDERS ONLY]

Confirmed panelists include:

o Richard Hofstetter – Partner, Entertainment Group, FKKS; NYTVF Executive Advisory Board Member

• Panel – Co-Viewing: How to Make Content a Family Affair

[4:00 PM; OPEN TO OFFICIAL ARTISTS & PASSHOLDERS ONLY]

Confirmed panelists include:

o Andra Johnson Duke – Director of Content, BYUtv

o Michael Dunn – Managing Director, BYUtv

o Dave Noll – Producer/Creator, Keller/Noll

o Additional speakers to be announced

• Panel – AMA (Ask Me Anything) Executive Panel

[5:00 PM; OPEN TO OFFICIAL ARTISTS & PASSHOLDERS ONLY]

Confirmed panelists include:

o Becca Kinskey – Funny or Die

o Andrew Singer – Director of Development, Tornante TV

o Laura Schwartz – Director of Development, New Form

o Additional speakers to be announced

• Panel – AMA (Ask Me Anything) Showrunner – Showrunners are the life force of the modern television series, and this moderated Q&A session with R.J. Fried (Showrunner, Executive Producer, and Writer, Showtime’s Our Cartoon President) will provide artists with an all-access forum on one of the toughest (and coolest) jobs in the world.

[6:30 PM; OPEN TO OFFICIAL ARTISTS & PASSHOLDERS ONLY]

• Panel – Tell Your Story: A Multi-Hyphenate’s Guide to Creating Your Own Series

[7:30 PM; OPEN TO OFFICIAL ARTISTS & PASSHOLDERS ONLY]

Confirmed panelists include:

o James Lafferty – Creator/Star, Everyone is Doing Great; Actor, One Tree Hill

o Stephen Colletti – Creator/Star, Everyone is Doing Great; Actor, One Tree Hill

o Cait Cortelyou – Actor/Producer/Creator, Ask for Jane; Actor, The Knick

o Alyssa Limperis – Actor/Writer/Comedian, Conde Nast’s The Scene

o Additional speakers to be announced

• Independent Pilot Competition screenings and creator Q&As

[6:30-10:45 PM; REFER TO THE BOX OFFICE FOR TIMES; PASS OR TICKET REQUIRED]

o The Gentrifiers, Confused

o The Mission, Brooklyn Moving Company, Urban Press, Robits

o Work Buds, The Passage, Tommy Wants His Mommy

Friday, July 20

• The NYTVF Awards Brunch marks the end of the 14th Annual New York Television Festival, naming the Independent Pilot Competition and NYTVF Scripts initiative winners, and handing out deals from NYTVF development partners. [OPEN TO OFFICIAL ARTISTS & PASSHOLDERS]