Before DeWanda Wise took the lead role of Nola Darling in Spike Lee’s Netflix revival of his 1986 film She’s Gotta Have It, she had a storied career which ranged from cutting her teeth on the theater scene in New York to auditioning for roles in Avatar and Children of Men.

Wise stopped by the New Hollywood Podcast before heading back to Brooklyn to film the second season of She’s Gotta Have It to talk about her career of “ebbs and flows” of her acting career and what she went through to get to where she was today. In addition, she talks about “taking roles to pay bills, the shifting of Black female representation in Hollywood, and the need for representation of the Latino, Asian and other marginalized communities beyond Black and white actors.

Of course, we pressed Wise for details about season two of She’s Gotta Have It, but she remained tight-lipped. She did throw us a bone or two by revealing that the new season will take place six months after the events of the first season and they will step out of Brooklyn for a few episodes. We also talk about how Nola Darling was Carrie Bradshaw before there ever was Sex and the City and we attempt to speak a She’s Gotta Have It and How To Get Away With Murder crossover into existence. Listen to the episode below.