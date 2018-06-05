When Black Love creators Codie Elaine Oliver and Tommy Oliver first started the docuseries, it was a documentary. They had way too much material for a feature doc so they created a series which is now the most watched unscripted series on OWN.

From A-list couples like Sterling K. Brown and wife Ryan Michelle Bathe to everyday people that could be your next door neighbor, the series highlights the different kinds of positive love stories in the Black community — something that Codie saw there was a lack of in TV and film. She has plenty of experience in the Black love department seeing as though she and Tommy are married in real life.

The two filmmakers are currently in the second season of Black Love and took some time out of their schedule of exploring the ins and outs and ups and downs of relationships to stop by the New Hollywood Podcast to talk about their hit docuseries, share their personal story of finding love, and to give all single people that there is hope to despite what you may think. Listen to the episode below.