This week, Amanda N’Duka and I are excited to bring you a special live episode from the ATX Television Festival featuring Queen Sugar cast Dawn Lyen-Gardner, Rutina Wesley and Kofi Siriboe as well as season three showrunner Kat Candler.

After an advanced screening of an episode of the OWN drama series from Ava DuVernay and Oprah Winfrey, the panel talked to us and the audience at the Alamo Drafthouse about what to expect from this season which continues DuVernay’s inclusion campaign in Hollywood with a slate of all-female directors and the ongoing saga of the Bordelon siblings, obviously.

Four episodes into season three and Queen Sugar has done the most with shockers, surprises, and drama. Charley (Lyen-Gardner) has made some major decisions with the mill that haven’t gone over to well with some of her family and Nova (Wesley) has reached a major career crossroads as a writer. But most of the drama surrounds Ralph Angel (Siriboe), the return of Darla and the huge reveal of whether or not Blue is his son. In addition, Austin native Candler talks about how it was like to transition from film to TV and the panel reflects on how often Ralph Angel sheds a tear or two — and why not? The man has been through a lot. Listen to the episode below.