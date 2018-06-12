Netflix is expanding its unscripted slate with three new series — comedy show The Fix with UK comedian Jimmy Carr, Katherine Ryan and D.L. Hughley. music performance series Westside and baking competition series Sugar Rush.

The Fix is described as the first comedy show in the world with the stated ambition to solve the world’s biggest problems. Through comedy. And experts. But mainly through comedy. In each episode Jimmy Carr, along with two permanent team captains – Katherine Ryan and D.L. Hughley – host guest comics and experts in taking one massive issue facing the world and attempting to solve it. The 10-episode series is produced by Embassy Row. Michael Davies and Andrew Westwell executive produce.

Westside follows a group of ambitious and talented young musicians spanning multiple genres, coming together to create an original performance series at a Los Angeles nightclub. Following the artists in their complicated lives as they pursue their dreams to make it in the music business, the format weaves gritty and cinematic docu-series scenes with artistic music videos featuring original songs that underscore the storylines of the series. The eight-episode series is produced by Love Productions and Madwood Studios. James Carroll directs and Kevin Bartel, Richard McKerrow, Michael Flutie, Sun DeGraff, Lara Spotts executive produce.

Sugar Rush, from Magical Elves is an eight-episode fast-paced baking competition series that challenges brilliant bakers to create sweet treats that look beautiful and taste amazing – all against the clock. The competition is judged by two world class pastry chefs: Candace Nelson (co-founder and executive pastry chef behind Sprinkles cupcakes and Pizzana in Los Angeles) and Adriano Zumbo, with Hunter March hosting. Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Doneen Arquines, Casey Kriley, Candace Nelson, Andrew Wallace executive produce.

The three new series join Chef’s Table, Ultimate Beastmaster, Making a Murderer, Queer Eye, Dope, Drug Lords, Nailed It! and The Toys That Made Us on Netflix’s unscripted slate.