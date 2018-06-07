EXCLUSIVE: Damián Alcázar (Narcos, La Delgada Línea Amarilla) and Tamara Vallarta (Paquita la del Barrio) are heading the cast of upcoming original drama Tijuana, a co-production of Netflix and Univision-owned Story House Entertainment.

The show is billed as an unvarnished look at what journalists in Mexico face every day in the pursuit of the truth. As with other series in the companies’ long-term partnership, Tijuana will premiere in the U.S. on Univision later this year, followed by its global rollout on Netflix.

Alcázar plays Antonio Borja, co-founder and director of the renowned newspaper Frente Tijuana, and Vallarta plays Gabriela Cisneros, an idealistic young reporter fighting her way into his newsroom.

When the gubernatorial front-runner is shot in the street, the reporters of Frente Tijuana race to cover the story, but the facts they uncover run much deeper than the assassination—insidious corruption has been allowed to grow in the shadows. Violence and intrigue become the norm for Borja’s team of journalists as they risk their lives in their crusade to expose the truth.

Additional cast announced today includes Claudette Maille as Federica, co-founder of Frente Tijuana; Rodrigo Abed as G. Muller, an eccentric businessman who controls the city of Tijuana; Tete Espinosa as Malu, an intrepid photographer for the paper; Rolf Petersen as Lalo Ferrer, a native of Mexico City who leads the editorial team; and Ivan Aragon as Andy Borja an aspiring documentarian who is also the son of the director of Frente Tijuana and longs to capture the love and respect of his father.

Daniel Posada (El Chapo, Bound to Vengeance) and Hammudi Al-Rahmoun Font (Otel.lo, El Chapo) will serve as showrunners with Enid ‘Pinky’ Campos and Joceline Hernández serving as producers. Posada and Zayre Ferrer are the series creators. Directors include Al-Rahmoun Font, Clara Roquet (El Adiós), Francisco Vargas Quevedo (El Violin), and Carlos Rincones (El Chapo, The Bad Guys).

Isaac Lee, Camila Jiménez Villa, Christian Gabela and Rodrigo Mazón are executive producing.