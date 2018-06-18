Netflix is doubling down on Spanish-language originals with heroin drama Hache.

The SVOD service has ordered the eight-part thriller, which stars Adriana Ugarte (Palmeras En La Nieve) and Javier Rey (Fariña) from fledgling Spanish production company Weekend Studio, the company set up by director Tomás Cimadevilla and Canal+ Spain exec Jorge Iglesias.

The drama, which was created by Cuéntame and El Príncipe writer Verónica Fernández and is based on a true story. It tells the story of Helena, played by Ugarte, a woman catapulted to the heroin trafficking business in the Barcelona of the 60s.

“We are big fans of Javier and Adriana’s work, and couldn’t be more excited to see them both in a Netflix Original series,” said Erik Barmack, Vice President of International Originals at Netflix. “And the world that Verónica, Tomás and Jorge have created is unique, fresh, and likely to have global appeal. We’re ready to add Hache to our growing list of Spanish series intended for global audiences.”

Tomás Cimadevilla and Jorge Iglesias, who will executive produce added, “At Weekend Studio we are very proud that our first project is a Netflix original series. Our company is committed to a global perspective and with Netflix this objective is guaranteed. We are confident that this is the first step towards a long and successful collaboration.”