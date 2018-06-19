Netflix has signed its first European overall series deal. The streamer has signed with Jantje Friese and Baran bo Oda, the German duo behind Dark, which the company says is one of its most-watched entirely non-English shows.

The pair will produce new series and projects for Netflix’s 125 million members worldwide.

“The promise of Netflix is entertainment transcending borders — where a hit show can come from anywhere in the world,” said Erik Barmack, VP International Originals. “We’re tremendously happy to announce our overall deal that continues our collaboration with Bo and Jantje, whose invigorating work has engaged and thrilled audiences globally.”

Dark, which was renewed for Season 2 in December, which follows the disappearance of two young children that exposes the double lives and fractured relationships among four families. Set in the present, the story takes on a supernatural twist that ties back to the same town in 1986. The streaming service’s first German-language production, it has has been received well by audiences in Germany and other countries including the U.S., Brazil, Italy, Turkey, Spain and France.

“We are thrilled and extremely happy to further expand our partnership with Netflix,” Friese and bo Odar said in a statement. “It is unlike any other opportunity in our career to experience how our stories and vision are understood and loved globally. We are excited to embark on our next journey with Netflix, keep pushing boundaries and challenging viewers with new ideas. We have plenty of surprises in store for them.”