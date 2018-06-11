Netflix has given a formal 10-episode series order to Away, a drama series from playwright Andrew Hinderaker, Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights, Parenthood) and Matt Reeves (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Felicity).

Co-written by Hinderaker and Katims, the series, loosely inspired by Chris Jones’ Esquire article of the same name, hails from Katims’ True Jack Prods., Reeves’ 6th & Idaho and Universal TV where True Jack is based. It is described as an epic love story and a thrilling tale of survival set against humanity’s greatest endeavor – the first human mission to Mars.

Away centers on Emma Green, an American astronaut who must leave her husband and teenage daughter behind in order to command an international space crew embarking upon a treacherous, year-long mission. It is a series about hope, humanity and how ultimately, we need one another if we are to achieve impossible things.

Katims executive produces via his True Jack Prods. alongside 6th & Idaho’s Reeves and Adam Kassan. Hinderaker is a co-executive producer.

Away had been in the works at Netflix for more than six months. Michelle Lee, former head of development at True Jack Prods., who was hands-on involved in the project’s initial development and its sale to Netflix, will be credited as an executive producer on Episode 1 of the series. (She left True Jack last December to become a creative executive at Apple.) Jeni Mulein, who joined True Jack as new head of development in April, will serve as co-executive producer on Episodes 102-110.

Negotiations are underway to bring in a showrunner.

Before partnering with Katims to pen Away, Hinderaker worked as a writer on Katims’ two most recent series, Pure Genius at CBS and The Path at Hulu.

True Jack most recently had the NBC drama series Rise and The Path on Hulu. War for the Planet of the Apes and Batman helmer Reeves recently inked an exclusive first-look deal with Netflix on the feature side.