Netflix has licensed the new Korean original drama series Mr. Sunshine, from Descendants of the Sun creators Kim Eun-sook and Lee Eung-bok, for a worldwide premiere next month.

Netflix

Written by Kim and directed by Lee, the 24-episode Mr. Sunshine will premiere exclusively on Netflix starting July 7, with episodes streaming on the same day of its Korean broadcast in the U.S. and Asian territories excluding Korea. The series will then premiere in Japan on July 8 and the rest of the world on July 19.

Hwa&Dam/Netflix

Set in Shinmiyangyo, or the U.S. expedition to Korea in the late 19th century, Mr. Sunshine tells the story of a Korean boy born into a family of a house servant running away to board an American warship, later to return to his homeland as a US marine officer. He ironically falls in love with an aristocrat’s daughter and discovers the dark scheme to colonize the country that he once ran away from.

Mr. Sunshine marks the continuing partnership between writer Kim and director Lee, who created international hits Descendants of the Sun and Goblin. The series is produced by Hwa&Dam Pictures, one of Korea’s top drama production companies, and Studio Dragon, who teamed up with Hwa&Dam Pictures for titles including Goblin and Bravo My Life.

Hwa&Dam/Netflix

Lee Byung-hun (G.I. Joe, Red 2) plays U.S. Marine officer Eugene Choi, while Kim Tae-ri (The Handmaiden), portrays the aristocrat’s daughter, Go Ae-sin. Yoo Yeon-seok, Kim Min-jung, and Byun Yo-han play supporting roles.

“We have seen so much passion for top quality Korean stories and the pedigree of a title like Mr. Sunshine is a significant step forward in building a strong Korean content library for our members around the world,” said Rob Roy, Vice President of Content – Asia.