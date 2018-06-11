Neal E. Boyd, the opera singer who won Season 3 of NBC’s summer competition series America’s Got Talent in 2008, died Sunday at his home in Sikeston, Mo. He was 42.

Scott County Coroner Scott Amick told the Associated Press that Boyd died of heart and kidney failure and liver disease related to his weight. The singer was seriously hurt in a car crash in 2017, shattering a hip among other injuries.

Boyd released two albums following his AGT victory, My American Dream in 2009 and My Christmas Wish in 2013. He told a local news outlet recently that a third album was in the works for a 2019 debut.

He also ran unsuccessfully as a Republican for the Missouri House of Representatives after his AGT win. He performed during the 2012 GOP Convention in Florida.