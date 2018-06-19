NBC has set the post-Emmy week of September 24 for the premiere of the bulk of its fall lineup, beginning with The Voice, with coaches Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton on Monday, September 24, immediately followed by the premiere of new drama Manifest.

Season 3 of This is Us debuts at 9 PM Tuesday, September 25 followed by the 10 PM premiere of medical drama New Amsterdam, starring Ryan Eggold.

Wednesday, September 26 launches the all-Chicago lineup with Chicago Med kicking off its fourth season at 8 PM, followed by Season 7 of Chicago Fire at 9 PM and the sixth season premiere of Chicago P.D. at 10 PM.

Mike Schur’s comedy The Good Place begins its third season with an hourlong episode on Thursday, September 27 at 8 PM, leading into the two-hour premiere of Law & Order: SVU, which begins its 20th season.

The remainder of NBC’s fall lineup returns Thursday, October 4 with comedies Superstore at 8 PM, Will & Grace at 9 PM, and new comedy series I Feel Bad at 9:30 PM.

Blindspot, starring Sullivan Stapleton and Jaimie Alexander, begins its fourth season at 8 PM Friday, October 12 and Midnight, Texas starts season two at 9 PM Friday, October 26.

