The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) has elected Ellis Jacob, President and CEO of Cineplex, Toronto, as its Chairman and Rolando B. Rodriguez, Chairman, President and CEO of Marcus Theatres in Milwaukee, as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Jacob, elected as Executive Board vice chairman in October 2017, had been serving as acting chairman following Amy Miles’ retirement from the industry in March. The Board has now voted to make Jacob chairman for the remainder of the two-year term and Rodriguez as vice chair, filling Jacob’s previous role for the same term.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., NATO is the largest exhibition trade organization in the world, representing more than 33,000 movie screens in all 50 states, and more than 32,000 additional screens in 92 countries worldwide. NATO has a second office in North Hollywood. It represents its members to influence federal policy-making and work with movie distributors on all areas of mutual concern, from new technologies to legislation, marketing, and First Amendment issues.

The Executive Board of Directors is the governing body of NATO, comprised of 17 leaders in the domestic exhibition industry. The four volunteer officers of the association are elected from and by the members of the Executive Board.