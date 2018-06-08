EXCLUSIVE: Narratively, the digital media platform that specializes in human interest stories, has signed an exclusive overall deal with Warner Bros. Television.

Launched by veteran journalists Noah Rosenberg and Brendan Spiegel in 2012 after a Kickstarter campaign, Narratively’s content has been featured in outlets including The New York Times, National Geographic, Vice and The Guardian. Its stories “go deep into the heart of the human experience while cultivating an audience that is among the most engaged and loyal on the Internet,” the company says.

“Teaming up with a best-in-class studio partner like Warner Bros. TV is a natural step in our evolution,” Rosenberg said in making the announcement. “This partnership will help us continue our mission of developing new and impactful ways to bring authentic human storytelling to a large and influential global audience.”

Over the past year, Narratively has begun working with studio partners to adapt its storytelling for TV. It has active projects with CBS Studios, eOne — where the company has had a first-look deal around its Secret Lives series — and the Jackal Group.

Narratively is repped by APA and Ginsburg Daniels LLP.