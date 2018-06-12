FX Productions has signed multihyphenate Amy Seimetz to an overall production deal. The writer, director, producer and actress will develop new TV projects exclusively for the company.

Seimetz has become an important voice in indie cinema and television during the past decade. She has appeared in and/or worked on more than a dozen films that have screened at the SXSW Film Festival including her directorial debut Sun Don’t Shine, which won a special jury prize in 2012 and was nominated for two Gotham Awards.

FX Productions

She likely is best known as the co-creator and executive producer of Starz’s series The Girlfriend Experience, based on the Steven Soderbergh film. She also directed the “Helen” and “Champagne Papi” episodes of the FX comedy Atlanta.

Seimetz is the latest Atlanta creative to ink an overall deal with FX Productions, following Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Stefani Robinson and Hiro Murai.

Seimetz’s film acting credits include Upstream Color, Alien: Covenant and the upcoming My Days of Mercy, Wild Nights with Emily and Pet Sematary. Her small-screen acting credits include Stranger Things, The Killing, Family Tree and the upcoming second season of Get Shorty.

“Amy is an extremely talented multihyphenate artist, and we are proud to have her join the family of outstanding writers, producers and directors working at FX productions,” said Eric Schrier, who serves as President of Original Programming for FX Networks and FX Productions along with Nick Grad. “Her passion for storytelling is evident in all of her work, and we look forward to developing new series that showcase her talent.”

Seimetz is repped by WME and One Entertainment.