CBS News picked up its second consecutive Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence today, and ABC’s World News Tonight with David Muri for Best Newscast.
Other network winners include CNN for its website and coverage of Hurricane Maria and the solar eclipse, Netflix for its Russian sports-doping documentary Icarus and NBC News for its Breaking News Coverage of the shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport.
Awards also were announced today for small- and large-market TV and radio outlets and small and large digital news organizations.
The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Winners demonstrate the spirit of excellence that pioneering CBS Newsman Murrow set as a standard for the profession of electronic journalism.
Here is the complete list of TV, radio and digital news winners at the 2018 Edward R. Murrow Awards:
Television Network
Overall Excellence
CBS News
New York, NY
Breaking News Coverage
Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport
NBC News
New York, NY
Continuing Coverage
Hurricane Maria Devastates Puerto Rico
CNN
New York, NY
Excellence in Innovation
Eclipse of the Century
CNN
New York, NY
Excellence in Social Media
War in the Koreas | Direct From With Dena Takruri
AJ+
San Francisco, CA
Excellence in Sound
Cuba and the Cameraman
Netflix
Los Angeles, CA
Excellence in Video
Chasing Coral
Netflix
Los Angeles, CA
Excellence in Writing
60 Minutes: The Isle of Eigg
CBS News
New York, NY
Feature Reporting
SC Featured – Rod Carew
ESPN
Bristol, CT
Hard News
Inside the Marines’ fight against the Taliban in Afghanistan
VICE News
Brooklyn, NY
Investigative Reporting
60 Minutes and The Washington Post: Too Big To Prosecute
CBS News and The Washington Post
New York, NY
News Documentary
Icarus
Netflix
Los Angeles, CA
News Series
The Unwanted
ABC News
New York, NY
Newscast
World News Tonight with David Muir
ABC News
New York, NY
Sports Reporting
Iowa Wave Feature
Big Ten Network
Chicago, IL
Website
CNN.com
CNN
New York, NY
Large Market Television
Overall Excellence
KCRA-TV
Sacramento, CA
Breaking News Coverage
Hurricane Harvey
KHOU-TV
Houston, TX
Continuing Coverage
Influence, Infidelity & Men in Power
WSMV-TV
Nashville, TN
Excellence in Innovation
Atticus
WXIA-TV
Atlanta, GA
Excellence in Social Media
Wine Country Wildfires
KNTV
San Jose, CA
Excellence in Sound
Strings for Hope
WTVF-TV
Nashville, TN
Excellence in Video
The Scott Legacy
KING-TV
Seattle, WA
Excellence in Writing
Eric Johnson, Writing
KOMO-TV
Seattle, WA
Feature Reporting
Joel
KING-TV
Seattle, WA
Hard News
A Stolen Family – The Ryan Laber Story
KMGH-TV
Denver, CO
Investigative Reporting
Criminal Caretakers
WFAA-TV
Dallas, TX
News Documentary
Kicked Out
KNTV
San Jose, CA
News Series
Show Us Your Bills
KUSA-TV
Denver, CO
Newscast
Interstate Collapse
WSB-TV
Atlanta, GA
Sports Reporting
The Meaning of Zach Proof
WEWS-TV
Cleveland, OH
Website
KING5.com
KING-TV
Seattle, WA
Small Market Television
Overall Excellence
WREX-TV
Rockford, IL
Breaking News Coverage
NOLA Tornado
WDSU-TV
New Orleans, LA
Continuing Coverage
Cracking the Code
WVUE-TV/NOLA.com
New Orleans, LA
Excellence in Innovation
360: Immerse Yourself in Idaho Life
KTVB-TV
Boise, ID
Excellence in Social Media
Interactive Stories on Facebook / YouTube
KTUU-TV
Anchorage, AK
Excellence in Sound
Donna’s Voice
WAFB-TV
Baton Rouge, LA
Excellence in Video
360: Insane Base Jumping
KTVB-TV
Boise, ID
Excellence in Writing
Eric Hanson’s This is Iowa
KCCI-TV
Des Moines, IA
Feature Reporting
A Hall of Fame Life
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne, IN
Hard News
Shoot or Don’t Shoot: In an Officer’s Shoes
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland, ME
Investigative Reporting
State of Unrest
WVUE-TV
New Orleans, LA
News Documentary
Prescribing Hope
Hawaii News Now
Honolulu, HI
News Series
The Wall
KGPE-TV
Fresno, CA
Newscast
March Misery March 14 6pm
WHEC-TV
Rochester, NY
Sports Reporting
Jaxon’s Wish
Wisconsin Public Television
Madison, WI
Website
KOMU 8 News Website
KOMU-TV
Columbia, MO
Radio Network
Overall Excellence
CBS News Radio
New York, NY
Breaking News Coverage
Las Vegas Massacre
CBS News Radio
New York, NY
Continuing Coverage
Immigration Coverage
NPR
Washington, DC
Excellence in Innovation
Follow the Money: Citizen Sleuths Investigate
Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting
Emeryville, CA
Excellence in Social Media
Hidden Brain
NPR
Washington, DC
Excellence in Sound
What Happened When the Gunshots Started
NPR
Washington, DC
Excellence in Writing
Dave Ross
CBS News Radio
New York, NY
Feature Reporting
Emancipation: One Young Man Leaves Foster Care On His Own Terms
Youth Radio
Oakland, CA
Hard News
They Told Me I Wasn’t a Human Being’: Gay Men Speak Of Brutal Treatment in Chechnya
NPR
Washington, DC
Investigative Reporting
No Place to Run
Reveal and The Texas Tribunel
Austin, TX
News Documentary
Embedded: Trump Stories – “The Golf Course”
NPR
Washington, DC
News Series
America’s Fentanyl Crisis
ABC News Radio
New York, NY
Newscast
CBS World News Roundup
CBS News Radio
New York, NY
Sports Reporting
Armless Archer Makes His Mark Among The World’s Best
Only A Game from NPR and WBUR
Boston, MA
Large Market Radio
Overall Excellence
WTOP-FM
Washington, DC
Breaking News Coverage
Amtrak Derailment
KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio
Seattle, WA
Continuing Coverage
The Fatal Police Shooting of Justine Ruszczyk
Minnesota Public Radio News
Saint Paul, MN
Excellence in Innovation
WFDD’s Community Conversation on Mental Health
WFDD
Winston-Salem, NC
Excellence in Social Media
Boston’s Free Speech Rally
WBUR
Boston, MA
Excellence in Sound
Wine Country on Fire
KCBS Radio
San Francisco, CA
Excellence in Video
A Peek Inside the Collectibles Empire of Terry Kovel
ideastream
Cleveland, OH
Excellence in Writing
A New Kansas Museum Dares to Showcase Daredevil Evel Knievel
KCUR-FM
Kansas City, MO
Feature Reporting
Homeless Girl Scouts
KIRO Radio
Seattle, WA
Hard News
For Illinois Sex Offenders, Six Years Can Turn Into Life in Prison
WBEZ Chicago Public Radio
Chicago, IL
Investigative Reporting
Inside Santa Clara Jails, Predatory Bail Schemes Flourished for Years
KQED
San Francisco, CA
News Documentary
Out of the Blocks: 2100 Edmondson
WYPR
Baltimore, MD
News Series
The Breaking Point
WCBS Newsradio 880
New York, NY
Newscast
October 31, 2017 5pm
WCBS Newsradio 880
New York, NY
Sports Reporting
Vital Organ-ist
KTAR-FM
Phoenix, AZ
Website
KUT.org
KUT
Austin, TX
Small Market Radio
Overall Excellence
New Hampshire Public Radio
Concord, NH
Breaking News Coverage
Hurricane Irma Hits Southwest Florida
WGCU Public Media
Fort Myers, FL
Continuing Coverage
Urgent for Care: Can Missouri’s Poorest County Keep Its Hospital Alive?
KBIA
Columbia, MO
Excellence in Innovation
The Vietnam War: WITF Stories
WITF
Harrisburg, PA
Excellence in Social Media
South Dakota Public Broadcasting Social Media
South Dakota Public Broadcasting
Vermillion, SD
Excellence in Sound
Virginia Nonprofits Bring Theater To Life For Visually Impaired
Community Idea Stations
Richmond, VA
Excellence in Video
A Month After Maria, Efforts To Bring Clean Water To Remote Parts of Puerto Rico
WNPR
Hartford, CT
Excellence in Writing
Reality of Possible Separation Sets in for American Children of Undocumented Parents
KAZU
Seaside, CA
Feature Reporting
Finding Solace at the Wall
WITF
Harrisburg, PA
Hard News
Some Immigrants Flee U.S., Knowingly Walking into Police Arrest in Canada
Vermont Public Radio
Colchester, VT
Investigative Reporting
Scandal Surrounds New Castle County Elected Leader
WDEL-FM/AM
Wilmington, DE
News Documentary
Why is Vermont so Overwhelmingly White?
Vermont Public Radio
Colchester, VT
News Series
Alabama Rural Health Care
Alabama Public Radio
Tuscaloosa, AL
Newscast
May 24, 2017 Morning Newscast
WFIU/WTIU News
Bloomington, IN
Sports Reporting
Reno 1868 FC’s Fan Base Is Growing Fast
KUNR
Reno, NV
Website
WUFT.org
WUFT
Gainesville, FL
Large Digital News Organization
Overall Excellence
The New York Times
New York, NY
Breaking News Coverage
Harvey Hits Texas
The New York Times
New York, NY
Continuing Coverage
Keystone XL: Driving the US Pipeline Route
Guardian US
Manhattan, NY
Excellence in Innovation
Finding Home
TIME
New York, NY
Excellence in Social Media
Finding Home
TIME
New York, NY
Excellence in Sound
Finding the Keys
The Boston Globe
Boston, MA
Excellence in Video
Puerto Rico: After the Hurricane
NowThis / Group Nine Media
New York, NY
Excellence in Writing
Disappearing Americana along Route 1 in Saugus and Lynnfield
The Boston Globe
Boston, MA
Feature Reporting
In the Deep
Quartz
New York, NY
Hard News
The Rise of Body Cameras
The New York Times
New York, NY
Investigative Reporting
Hacking Democracy: The Russian Investigation
The Washington Post
Washington, DC
News Documentary
Life After Addiction
TIME and Mic
New York, NY
Sports Reporting
All In the Game: The Black Athlete in America
Retro Report
New York, NY
Small Digital News Organization
Overall Excellence
The Marshall Project
New York, NY
Continuing Coverage
Carbon Wars
The Center for Public Integrity
Washington, DC
Excellence in Innovation
Lost Mothers
ProPublica
New York, NY
Excellence in Social Media
#CitizenSleuth
The Center for Public Integrity, Reveal and PRX
Washington, DC
Excellence in Sound
The New American Songbook: For My Ayeeyo
The GroundTruth Project
Brighton, MA
Excellence in Video
Seven Days of Heroin
The Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati, OH
Excellence in Writing
Sold Out
The Texas Tribune
Austin, TX
Feature Reporting
Kaio’s Courage
EastIdahoNews.com
Idaho Falls, ID
Hard News
Border Schools
Circa News
Arlington, VA
Investigative Reporting
Recovering from Rehab
The Center for Investigative Reporting
San Francisco, CA
News Documentary
Beyond The Wall
The Texas Tribune
Austin, TX