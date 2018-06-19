CBS News picked up its second consecutive Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence today, and ABC’s World News Tonight with David Muri for Best Newscast.

Other network winners include CNN for its website and coverage of Hurricane Maria and the solar eclipse, Netflix for its Russian sports-doping documentary Icarus and NBC News for its Breaking News Coverage of the shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport.

CBS News

Awards also were announced today for small- and large-market TV and radio outlets and small and large digital news organizations.

The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Winners demonstrate the spirit of excellence that pioneering CBS Newsman Murrow set as a standard for the profession of electronic journalism.

Here is the complete list of TV, radio and digital news winners at the 2018 Edward R. Murrow Awards:

Television Network

Overall Excellence

CBS News

New York, NY

Breaking News Coverage

Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport

NBC News

New York, NY

Continuing Coverage

Hurricane Maria Devastates Puerto Rico

CNN

New York, NY

Excellence in Innovation

Eclipse of the Century

CNN

New York, NY

Excellence in Social Media

War in the Koreas | Direct From With Dena Takruri

AJ+

San Francisco, CA

Excellence in Sound

Cuba and the Cameraman

Netflix

Los Angeles, CA

Excellence in Video

Chasing Coral

Netflix

Los Angeles, CA

Excellence in Writing

60 Minutes: The Isle of Eigg

CBS News

New York, NY

Feature Reporting

SC Featured – Rod Carew

ESPN

Bristol, CT

Hard News

Inside the Marines’ fight against the Taliban in Afghanistan

VICE News

Brooklyn, NY

Investigative Reporting

60 Minutes and The Washington Post: Too Big To Prosecute

CBS News and The Washington Post

New York, NY

News Documentary

Icarus

Netflix

Los Angeles, CA

News Series

The Unwanted

ABC News

New York, NY

Newscast

World News Tonight with David Muir

ABC News

New York, NY

Sports Reporting

Iowa Wave Feature

Big Ten Network

Chicago, IL

Website

CNN.com

CNN

New York, NY

Large Market Television

Overall Excellence

KCRA-TV

Sacramento, CA

Breaking News Coverage

Hurricane Harvey

KHOU-TV

Houston, TX

Continuing Coverage

Influence, Infidelity & Men in Power

WSMV-TV

Nashville, TN

Excellence in Innovation

Atticus

WXIA-TV

Atlanta, GA

Excellence in Social Media

Wine Country Wildfires

KNTV

San Jose, CA

Excellence in Sound

Strings for Hope

WTVF-TV

Nashville, TN

Excellence in Video

The Scott Legacy

KING-TV

Seattle, WA

Excellence in Writing

Eric Johnson, Writing

KOMO-TV

Seattle, WA

Feature Reporting

Joel

KING-TV

Seattle, WA

Hard News

A Stolen Family – The Ryan Laber Story

KMGH-TV

Denver, CO

Investigative Reporting

Criminal Caretakers

WFAA-TV

Dallas, TX

News Documentary

Kicked Out

KNTV

San Jose, CA

News Series

Show Us Your Bills

KUSA-TV

Denver, CO

Newscast

Interstate Collapse

WSB-TV

Atlanta, GA

Sports Reporting

The Meaning of Zach Proof

WEWS-TV

Cleveland, OH

Website

KING5.com

KING-TV

Seattle, WA

Small Market Television

Overall Excellence

WREX-TV

Rockford, IL

Breaking News Coverage

NOLA Tornado

WDSU-TV

New Orleans, LA

Continuing Coverage

Cracking the Code

WVUE-TV/NOLA.com

New Orleans, LA

Excellence in Innovation

360: Immerse Yourself in Idaho Life

KTVB-TV

Boise, ID

Excellence in Social Media

Interactive Stories on Facebook / YouTube

KTUU-TV

Anchorage, AK

Excellence in Sound

Donna’s Voice

WAFB-TV

Baton Rouge, LA

Excellence in Video

360: Insane Base Jumping

KTVB-TV

Boise, ID

Excellence in Writing

Eric Hanson’s This is Iowa

KCCI-TV

Des Moines, IA

Feature Reporting

A Hall of Fame Life

WANE-TV

Fort Wayne, IN

Hard News

Shoot or Don’t Shoot: In an Officer’s Shoes

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland, ME

Investigative Reporting

State of Unrest

WVUE-TV

New Orleans, LA

News Documentary

Prescribing Hope

Hawaii News Now

Honolulu, HI

News Series

The Wall

KGPE-TV

Fresno, CA

Newscast

March Misery March 14 6pm

WHEC-TV

Rochester, NY

Sports Reporting

Jaxon’s Wish

Wisconsin Public Television

Madison, WI

Website

KOMU 8 News Website

KOMU-TV

Columbia, MO

Radio Network

Overall Excellence

CBS News Radio

New York, NY

Breaking News Coverage

Las Vegas Massacre

CBS News Radio

New York, NY

Continuing Coverage

Immigration Coverage

NPR

Washington, DC

Excellence in Innovation

Follow the Money: Citizen Sleuths Investigate

Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting

Emeryville, CA

Excellence in Social Media

Hidden Brain

NPR

Washington, DC

Excellence in Sound

What Happened When the Gunshots Started

NPR

Washington, DC

Excellence in Writing

Dave Ross

CBS News Radio

New York, NY

Feature Reporting

Emancipation: One Young Man Leaves Foster Care On His Own Terms

Youth Radio

Oakland, CA

Hard News

They Told Me I Wasn’t a Human Being’: Gay Men Speak Of Brutal Treatment in Chechnya

NPR

Washington, DC

Investigative Reporting

No Place to Run

Reveal and The Texas Tribunel

Austin, TX

News Documentary

Embedded: Trump Stories – “The Golf Course”

NPR

Washington, DC

News Series

America’s Fentanyl Crisis

ABC News Radio

New York, NY

Newscast

CBS World News Roundup

CBS News Radio

New York, NY

Sports Reporting

Armless Archer Makes His Mark Among The World’s Best

Only A Game from NPR and WBUR

Boston, MA

Large Market Radio

Overall Excellence

WTOP-FM

Washington, DC

Breaking News Coverage

Amtrak Derailment

KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio

Seattle, WA

Continuing Coverage

The Fatal Police Shooting of Justine Ruszczyk

Minnesota Public Radio News

Saint Paul, MN

Excellence in Innovation

WFDD’s Community Conversation on Mental Health

WFDD

Winston-Salem, NC

Excellence in Social Media

Boston’s Free Speech Rally

WBUR

Boston, MA

Excellence in Sound

Wine Country on Fire

KCBS Radio

San Francisco, CA

Excellence in Video

A Peek Inside the Collectibles Empire of Terry Kovel

ideastream

Cleveland, OH

Excellence in Writing

A New Kansas Museum Dares to Showcase Daredevil Evel Knievel

KCUR-FM

Kansas City, MO

Feature Reporting

Homeless Girl Scouts

KIRO Radio

Seattle, WA

Hard News

For Illinois Sex Offenders, Six Years Can Turn Into Life in Prison

WBEZ Chicago Public Radio

Chicago, IL

Investigative Reporting

Inside Santa Clara Jails, Predatory Bail Schemes Flourished for Years

KQED

San Francisco, CA

News Documentary

Out of the Blocks: 2100 Edmondson

WYPR

Baltimore, MD

News Series

The Breaking Point

WCBS Newsradio 880

New York, NY

Newscast

October 31, 2017 5pm

WCBS Newsradio 880

New York, NY

Sports Reporting

Vital Organ-ist

KTAR-FM

Phoenix, AZ

Website

KUT.org

KUT

Austin, TX

Small Market Radio

Overall Excellence

New Hampshire Public Radio

Concord, NH

Breaking News Coverage

Hurricane Irma Hits Southwest Florida

WGCU Public Media

Fort Myers, FL

Continuing Coverage

Urgent for Care: Can Missouri’s Poorest County Keep Its Hospital Alive?

KBIA

Columbia, MO

Excellence in Innovation

The Vietnam War: WITF Stories

WITF

Harrisburg, PA

Excellence in Social Media

South Dakota Public Broadcasting Social Media

South Dakota Public Broadcasting

Vermillion, SD

Excellence in Sound

Virginia Nonprofits Bring Theater To Life For Visually Impaired

Community Idea Stations

Richmond, VA

Excellence in Video

A Month After Maria, Efforts To Bring Clean Water To Remote Parts of Puerto Rico

WNPR

Hartford, CT

Excellence in Writing

Reality of Possible Separation Sets in for American Children of Undocumented Parents

KAZU

Seaside, CA

Feature Reporting

Finding Solace at the Wall

WITF

Harrisburg, PA

Hard News

Some Immigrants Flee U.S., Knowingly Walking into Police Arrest in Canada

Vermont Public Radio

Colchester, VT

Investigative Reporting

Scandal Surrounds New Castle County Elected Leader

WDEL-FM/AM

Wilmington, DE

News Documentary

Why is Vermont so Overwhelmingly White?

Vermont Public Radio

Colchester, VT

News Series

Alabama Rural Health Care

Alabama Public Radio

Tuscaloosa, AL

Newscast

May 24, 2017 Morning Newscast

WFIU/WTIU News

Bloomington, IN

Sports Reporting

Reno 1868 FC’s Fan Base Is Growing Fast

KUNR

Reno, NV

Website

WUFT.org

WUFT

Gainesville, FL

Large Digital News Organization

Overall Excellence

The New York Times

New York, NY

Breaking News Coverage

Harvey Hits Texas

The New York Times

New York, NY

Continuing Coverage

Keystone XL: Driving the US Pipeline Route

Guardian US

Manhattan, NY

Excellence in Innovation

Finding Home

TIME

New York, NY

Excellence in Social Media

Finding Home

TIME

New York, NY

Excellence in Sound

Finding the Keys

The Boston Globe

Boston, MA

Excellence in Video

Puerto Rico: After the Hurricane

NowThis / Group Nine Media

New York, NY

Excellence in Writing

Disappearing Americana along Route 1 in Saugus and Lynnfield

The Boston Globe

Boston, MA

Feature Reporting

In the Deep

Quartz

New York, NY

Hard News

The Rise of Body Cameras

The New York Times

New York, NY

Investigative Reporting

Hacking Democracy: The Russian Investigation

The Washington Post

Washington, DC

News Documentary

Life After Addiction

TIME and Mic

New York, NY

Sports Reporting

All In the Game: The Black Athlete in America

Retro Report

New York, NY

Small Digital News Organization

Overall Excellence

The Marshall Project

New York, NY

Continuing Coverage

Carbon Wars

The Center for Public Integrity

Washington, DC

Excellence in Innovation

Lost Mothers

ProPublica

New York, NY

Excellence in Social Media

#CitizenSleuth

The Center for Public Integrity, Reveal and PRX

Washington, DC

Excellence in Sound

The New American Songbook: For My Ayeeyo

The GroundTruth Project

Brighton, MA

Excellence in Video

Seven Days of Heroin

The Cincinnati Enquirer

Cincinnati, OH

Excellence in Writing

Sold Out

The Texas Tribune

Austin, TX

Feature Reporting

Kaio’s Courage

EastIdahoNews.com

Idaho Falls, ID

Hard News

Border Schools

Circa News

Arlington, VA

Investigative Reporting

Recovering from Rehab

The Center for Investigative Reporting

San Francisco, CA

News Documentary

Beyond The Wall

The Texas Tribune

Austin, TX