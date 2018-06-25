Netflix’s Adam Sandler/Jennifer Aniston whodunit, Murder Mystery, has rounded out cast as production starts in Montréal. Joining the Just Go With It stars, and the previously set Luke Evans, is a host of global talent that includes Gemma Arterton, Terrence Stamp, Olafur Darri Olafsson and French hitmaker Dany Boon.

REX/Shutterstock

Kyle Newacheck is directing the comedy that sees a New York City cop (Sandler) and his wife (Aniston) take a long promised European trip. A chance meeting on the flight with a mysterious man (Evans) gets them invited to an intimate family gathering on the super yacht of an elderly billionaire. When he’s murdered, they become the prime suspects.

Also joining the cast are Luis Gerardo Mendez (Nosotros Los Nobles), Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool 2), David Walliams (Little Britain), Adeel Akhtar (The Big Sick) and John Kani (Black Panther).

Boon (Bienvenue Chez Les Ch’Tis) and Mendez are already in business with Netflix. The former’s one-man show, Dany Boon: Des Hauts De France, launched on the streamer last month while Mendez stars in and produces the comedy Club De Cuervos, which is Netflix’s first ever Spanish-language original series and is currently in production on its 4th season.

Murder Mystery, Sandler’s 6th film with Netflix, is written by James Vanderbilt. Happy Madison, Endgame Entertainment and Vinson Films are producing. Shooting will also take place throughout Europe for a 2019 worldwide Netflix release.