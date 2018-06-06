New Zealand native Yoson An has joined Disney’s live-action Mulan film as the titular character’s (played by Liu Yifei) love interest, Chen Honghui, a military recruit.

Niki Caro is at the helm of this pic, which will feature a predominantly Chinese cast with Jet Li, Gong Li, Ron Yuan, and Donnie Yen already attached. Based on the studio’s 1998 animated feature, which was based on the Chinese legend of Hua Mulan, the pic follows the rise of Mulan during the Han Dynasty when the daughter of a legendary warrior impersonates a man to fight against a Hun invasion.

Mulan will hit theaters March 27, 2020.

Before appearing in Disney’s film, An, who is of Chinese descent, will mark his studio feature debut with Warner Bros’ shark thriller The Meg, which bows in August, followed by Peter Jackson’s Mortal Engines, out in December.