It was all about Wakanda and the Upside Down during tonight’s ceremony for the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Black Panther and Stranger Things were the top winners of the evening, winning four trophies each.
Black Panther won for Best Movie and star Chadwick Boseman nabbed Best Performance in a Movie and Best Hero. Stranger Things won for Best Show while Millie Bobby Brown won for Best Performance in Show and Noah Schnapp won for Best Frightened Performance.
Ceremony host Tiffany Haddish also walked away with a trophy for Best Comedic Performance for her role in Girls Trip. The hardworking and Emmy-winning Lena Waithe was also honored with the Trailblazer Award, which recognizes game-changing creators with fresh and fearless voices in entertainment. Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt was also honored with the Generation Award.
Read the complete list of winners below.
BEST MOVIE
WINNER- Black Panther (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Avengers: Infinity War (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Girls Trip (Universal Pictures)
IT (New Line Cinema)
Wonder Woman (Warner Bros. Pictures)
BEST SHOW
WINNER-Stranger Things (Netflix)
13 Reasons Why (Netflix)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
Grown-ish (Freeform)
Riverdale (The CW)
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
WINNER- Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther
Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name
Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver
Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
WINNER- Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Katherine Langford – 13 Reasons Why
Issa Rae – Insecure
Maisie Williams – Game of Thrones
BEST HERO
WINNER- Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther) – Black Panther
Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones
Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman) – Wonder Woman
Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash) – The Flash
Daisy Ridley (Rey) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
BEST VILLAIN
WINNER- Michael B. Jordan (N’Jadaka/Erik Killmonger) – Black Panther
Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Infinity War
Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker) – Legion
Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise) – IT
BEST KISS
WINNER- Love, Simon – Nick Robinson (Simon) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Bram)
Jane the Virgin – Gina Rodriguez (Jane) and Justin Baldoni (Rafael)
Ready Player One – Olivia Cooke (Sam) and Tye Sheridan (Wade)
Riverdale – KJ Apa (Archie) and Camila Mendes (Veronica)
Stranger Things – Finn Wolfhard (Mike) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
WINNER- Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) – Stranger Things
Talitha Bateman (Janice) – Annabelle: Creation
Emily Blunt (Evelyn Abbott) – A Quiet Place
Sophia Lillis (Beverly Marsh) – IT
Cristin Milioti (Nanette Cole) – Black Mirror
BEST ON-SCREEN TEAM
WINNER- IT – Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Chosen Jacobs (Mike)
Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/ Black Panther), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri)
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – Dwayne Johnson (Smolder), Kevin Hart (Mouse), Jack Black (Shelly), Karen Gillan (Ruby), Nick Jonas (Seaplane)
Ready Player One – Tye Sheridan (Wade), Olivia Cooke (Samantha), Philip Zhao (Sho), Win Morisaki (Daito), Lena Waithe (Aech)
Stranger Things – Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max)
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
WINNER-Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip
Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Kate McKinnon – SNL
Amy Schumer – I Feel Pretty
SCENE STEALER
WINNER- Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) – Riverdale
Tiffany Haddish (Dina) – Girls Trip
Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove) – Stranger Things
Taika Waititi (Korg) – Thor: Ragnarok
Letitia Wright (Shuri) – Black Panther
BEST FIGHT
WINNER- Wonder Woman – Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) vs. German Soldiers
Atomic Blonde – Charlize Theron (Lorraine) vs. Daniel Hargrave (Sniper), Greg Rementer (Spotter)
Avengers: Infinity War – Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) vs. Carrie Coon (ProximaMidnight)
Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) vs. Winston Duke (M’Baku)
Thor: Ragnarok – Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) vs. Chris Hemsworth (Thor)
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY
WINNER-Gaga: Five Foot Two
Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story
Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated
Jay-Z’s “Footnotes for 4:44”
The Defiant Ones
BEST REALITY SERIES/FRANCHISE
WINNER- Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop
The Real Housewives
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Vanderpump Rules
BEST MUSICAL MOMENT
WINNER-Stranger Things (Mike and Eleven dance to “Every Breath You Take”)
Black-ish (Cast performs “Freedom”)
Call Me by Your Name (Elio crying through the end credits)
Girls Trip (Girls Trip dance battle)
Love, Simon (“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” dream sequence)
Riverdale (Cast performs “A Night We’ll Never Forget”)
The Greatest Showman (Phillip and Anne sing “Rewrite the Stars”)
This Is Us (Kate sings “Landslide”)