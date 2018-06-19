The MTV Movie & TV Awards drew 3.4 million total viewers last night, the first year in its new Monday berth. Hosted by Tiffany Haddish, the telecast simulcast across MTV and nine other Viacom-owned channels grew 21% compared with last year in total viewers and the adults 18-49 demographic (2.21 rating), according to Nielsen.

The awards show was taped Saturday at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, with winners kept quiet until last night’s 9 PM ET broadcast tape-delayed on the West Coast. The numbers improved over last year’s awards show, the first that combined film and TV honors; that ceremony drew a 0.6 rating and 1.18 million viewers and aired on a Sunday.

Nielsen said Monday’s show was streamed whole or in part 83 million times. A many sets of eyeballs results that jumped up over 100% from the 2017 ceremony for the Viacom owned awards show.

For the record, Black Panther and Stranger Things were the top winners last night, taking four trophies each. Haddish also won Best Comedic Performance for her role in Girls Trip during the ceremony, with winners in categories including the gender-neutral Best Performance in a Movie

and Best Performance in a Show voted on by fans.

Among honorary awards, Lena Waithe received the Trailblazer Award and Chris Pratt the Generation Award.